Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Study ranks Eden as No. 9 most affordable

A recent study ranks Eden as the ninth most affordable place to live in North Carolina.

SmartAsset recently released a new study of the top 10 most affordable places in North Carolina. All of the 10 places are small towns and Eden came in ninth behind Sawmills, James City, Winterville, Gibsonville, Marion, Newton, St. Stephens and Ayden, according to the study. Silver Lake, ranked behind Eden, came in 10th place. Gibsonville and Eden were the only two Piedmont Triad communities that ranked in the top 10.

The eighth annual study from SmartAsset weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance and home costs relative to the local median income. Places where home ownership costs were lowest relative to the median income in each location were considered the most affordable, according to the study.

The study shows Eden has an average closing cost of $2,355 and an average annual property tax of $1,168. Eden residents pay an average of $577 in annual homeowner’s insurance and an average annual mortgage payment of $4,759. The median income is $39,083 and Eden has an affordability index of 47.27.

Rockingham County 2023 Year of the Trail

Rockingham County Government is participating in the 2023 Year of the Trail. This statewide initiative is designed to highlight all of North Carolina’s greenways and outdoor areas created for hiking, biking, paddling and horseback riding.

Rockingham County’s mission during the Year of the Trail is to showcase and celebrate its local trails and encourage visitors and residents alike to get outside and enjoy the many outdoor recreational spaces available throughout the county.

Rockingham County is home to more than 20 trails. Throughout the upcoming year, organizations are set to host events highlighting the benefits of these trails including improving one’s physical and mental wellness, creating connections between family and community and growing the local economy.

Rockingham County Government is also hopeful the Year of the Trail will allow local leaders to see the importance of the creation, usage and maintenance necessary to develop diverse and accessible pathways.

To kick off the year-long celebration, Rockingham County encourages residents to try a trail. For information, visit www.visitrockinghamcountync.com.