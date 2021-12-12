Short news items from in and Rockingham County

Sheriff’s office again helping collect toys
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office will again be teaming up with the Salvation Army to collect new in box, unwrapped toy donations for hundreds of local families in need.
Through Wednesday, those wishing to donate can drop new toys off at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office located in the Law Enforcement Center at 130 Justice Center Drive in Reidsville 24 hours a day. Toy donations can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army of Rockingham County, 704 Barnes St. in Reidsville, or 314 Morgan Road in Eden, during their regular business hours.
If you have a donation and are unable to make it to one of the drop-off points, call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232.
Wedding venue will have holiday event
The Blissful Ridge Art and Wedding Venue in Wentworth will offer “Taste of the Holidays from Around the World” Dec. 16-19.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with seating at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
As guests arrive, they will have the opportunity to bid and shop handmade art from UMAR participants.
UMAR offers fine-art vocational services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. All proceeds from the art sale go directly to UMAR participants. For information, visit https://umarinfo.com/.
After shopping and mingling, guests will move into the banquet room where they will enjoy a six-course, chef prepared meal.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting www.BlissfulRidge.com or calling 336-623-3336 or 336-520-0121.
Tickets are $65 per person.
Want to go on a hike with Santa?
A hike with Santa is planned for 10 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Children’s Interactive Trail along the Smith River Greenway at 301 S. Kennedy St. in Eden.
Children will enjoy a storybook reading with Santa’s sister, hot chocolate and cookies.
Children will also receive a free children’s book to take home.
For information, contact the Rockingham County Education Foundation at 336-347-3829.
Shelter, nonprofit team for pet event
The Rockingham County Animal Shelter at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation for an “Empty the Shelters” event.
Through Dec. 17, the shelter is offering a “Name Your Price” $1 minimum adoption fee for any animal they are housing.
Shelter officials have placed a two-adoption limit.
For information, visit http://rockinghamcountyanimalshelter.org/.
County receives nearly $1M in grant moneyRockingham County is the recipient of a nearly $1 million grant thanks to the Golden LEAF Foundation and it’s new SITE Program which helps bring economic growth to rural, tobacco-dependent communities.
The $992,000 grant will be used for clearing, grubbing and rough grading a 33-acre lot within Reidsville Industrial Park. This Industrial Park is a North Carolina Certified Park, home to Amcor, Albaad, Sanritsu and soon Farmina, which will be breaking ground this spring.
“Project timelines for being operational continue to get shorter,” said Rockingham County Economic Development Director Leigh Cockram. “These funds will allow us the ability to market a site that can easily and quickly accommodate a 350,000 square-foot facility.”
The foundation created the SITE program to support communities in identifying possible places for economic growth and to provide funds to enable the completion of building sites. The board lists three phases for a community to qualify for grant funding: Identification, due diligence and development. Rockingham County and the Reidsville Industrial Park falls under development because the site has completed the due diligence necessary to demonstrate the area is suitable for development and growth.
Reidsville looking for artists for project
The City of Reidsville invites North Carolina and Virginia artists to apply for a public art mural project at the Salt House building on Harrison Street in Reidsville. The city seeks an artist or artist team to create a new site-specific mural on two walls of the building as well as the third wall painted with the City Team Reidsville logo.
At this point, artists should submit qualifications only, not a design proposal.
After finalists are selected, they will be invited to create design proposals for a stipend.
Access the online submission form on reidsvillenc.gov/city-document-center.
For information, call 336-349-1099 or email jyarbrough@reidsvillenc.gov.
Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.