Short news items from in and Rockingham County

Sheriff’s office again helping collect toys

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office will again be teaming up with the Salvation Army to collect new in box, unwrapped toy donations for hundreds of local families in need.

Through Wednesday, those wishing to donate can drop new toys off at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office located in the Law Enforcement Center at 130 Justice Center Drive in Reidsville 24 hours a day. Toy donations can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army of Rockingham County, 704 Barnes St. in Reidsville, or 314 Morgan Road in Eden, during their regular business hours.

If you have a donation and are unable to make it to one of the drop-off points, call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232.

Wedding venue will have holiday event

The Blissful Ridge Art and Wedding Venue in Wentworth will offer “Taste of the Holidays from Around the World” Dec. 16-19.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with seating at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

As guests arrive, they will have the opportunity to bid and shop handmade art from UMAR participants.