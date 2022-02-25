Signs of spring cheers hearts after another pandemic winter

James Mooney (“History, Myths, and Sacred Formulas of the Cherokees,” 1890) spent three years listening to Cherokees and meticulously recording everything he heard about their uses of plants. It is a monumental work created under the auspices of the U.S. Bureau of Ethnology, a new science at the time. Many have followed him, adding to knowledge but always dependent on his example.

One of those who studied his work was Marie Mellinger. Born in 1914 in Wisconsin, she married and moved to Georgia with her husband who was with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Neither cared much for the heat and humidity of the Georgia coast, and they eventually made their way to the mountains of Rabun County, where the self-taught naturalist immersed herself in the plants and history of the Cherokees. She produced several books and important papers, achieving a surprising level of fame as she eagerly shared what she learned with those interested.

An article written for the “Appalachian Journal” in 1977 leans heavily on Mooney’s work, but with her own knack for highlighting the folksy manner of rural people and their traditions, especially those of English and Scottish descent, who had learned medical practices and traditions from the Cherokee.