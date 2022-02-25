Signs of spring cheers hearts after another pandemic winter

“In the spring of the year, when the blood is too thick,
there is nothing so fine as a sassafras stick.
It tones up the liver, and strengthens the heart,
and to the whole system, new life doth impart.”
— Song of Appalachian Granny Women
This time of the year I am usually still entrenched in all the little things that can be found in the winter woods and fields — seed pods, pine cones, mosses and lichens. There is still a lot to be seen and learned, but the approaching end of our second winter of seclusion makes me long for green signs of change.
A close look this morning brought a bit of sunshine through the raindrops as I spotted spring beauties ready to open their pink-striped white petals: crocus (at least the yellow ones, always the first to open in my yard) in abundance, daffodils are nearly ready, buds on Red Buckeye and Pinxter azalea are swelling, and Red maples will soon be in full bloom. It cheers gloomy hearts to see these signs and it reminds me of the season for tonics in days gone by.
Following long winters with dwindling supplies of fresh food, women searched fields and forests for spring greens. Dandelion and violet leaves, native chickweed, nettle and burdock all provided the vitamins and nutrients needed to improve sluggish blood. Adding other spring herbs made medicinal remedies.
James Mooney (“History, Myths, and Sacred Formulas of the Cherokees,” 1890) spent three years listening to Cherokees and meticulously recording everything he heard about their uses of plants. It is a monumental work created under the auspices of the U.S. Bureau of Ethnology, a new science at the time. Many have followed him, adding to knowledge but always dependent on his example.
One of those who studied his work was Marie Mellinger. Born in 1914 in Wisconsin, she married and moved to Georgia with her husband who was with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Neither cared much for the heat and humidity of the Georgia coast, and they eventually made their way to the mountains of Rabun County, where the self-taught naturalist immersed herself in the plants and history of the Cherokees. She produced several books and important papers, achieving a surprising level of fame as she eagerly shared what she learned with those interested.
An article written for the “Appalachian Journal” in 1977 leans heavily on Mooney’s work, but with her own knack for highlighting the folksy manner of rural people and their traditions, especially those of English and Scottish descent, who had learned medical practices and traditions from the Cherokee.
Among the traditions was the caution that small pieces of bark gathered for remedies was to be taken from the east, or spiritual, side of the tree as that was more potent. The Cherokee custom was continued by settlers in the mountains of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia — and likely well beyond, as such beliefs traveled far. The bark gathered was for use as a part of preparations for healing. Sassafras was one of the more popular, both because of its efficacy and sweet taste.
Doctors were scarce and the people in mountains soon learned that the methods of the Cherokee often worked. Keeping in mind their own familiar tastes, settlers included nutmeg when treating dysentery, or honey for colds, in sassafras tea, making it even more palatable.
Goldenseal (Hydrastis canadensis), also known as jaundice root, was a remedy that was so popular and widespread that the plant has been overharvested to the point of being placed on endangered lists. Settlers combined it with skullcap (Scutellaria species) and wild ginger to treat nervousness. As well-known as it still is, there is little science to support its use.
Ginseng roots are still collected, and the plant is endangered in North Carolina. Long ago they were boiled with wild cherry and tulip poplar bark, then mixed with “white whiskey.” I suspect that white whiskey is what we know as moonshine. Again, there are few studies to support all the uses for which claims are made.
Years ago ginseng grew in our area. I heard tales from my husbands’ side of the family that in the early 1900s they gathered ginseng from along the banks of Buffalo Creek and preserved it for medicinal use. Not too long ago it was still found here, but it is now rare in the Piedmont.
Most of the ginseng taken from North Carolina mountains (the only area it can be found readily now) goes to Asia.
As a volunteer on a multi-year U.S. Forest Service conservation project for a couple of plant species, I learned about the efficacy of yellowroot (Xanthorhiza simplicissima) as an astringent and a blood tonic. A tea made from the roots is used to treat mouth ulcers, stomach ulcers, colds and jaundice. If you are thinking about trying it, remember that the root contains berberine, which can be toxic.
Although yellowroot prefers sandy, moist loam, it grows well in my often-dry red clay soil. Its tiny star-shaped maroon flowers with bright yellow stamens open in early spring. The 3-foot-tall shrub has soft bright green leaves on arching stems that make an attractive backdrop for summer blooming plants in semi-shady areas.
A tea for fatigue was brewed with nettle, dandelion and yarrow leaves. Spicebush leaves and twigs were boiled for a cure-all tea. Spicebush, Lindera benzoin, grows all around us, blooming with tiny yellow flowers in early spring before the leaves are out. Crushing a leaf or two with your fingers releases a very pleasant fragrance.
Some of the old remedies are interesting to read about, and those with alcohol probably left the users feeling well relaxed if nothing else. I am partial to cordials made with more common herbs, basil liqueur being a favorite. Taken in small doses while sitting on a sunny deck in spring, listening to the bluebirds and house finches, is a great prescription. If you are interested, take along a copy of Mellinger’s article, “The Spirit is Strong in the Root,” which is available online.
Katherine Schlosser — a naturalist, author and lecturer — is a member of several plant and conservation organizations. Send comments or questions to kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com or call 336-855-8022.