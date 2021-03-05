Spring for the chance to get active with High Point Parks and Recreation

Residents can also hike the trails with a PEC naturalist to observe how nature is affected by light and shadow. On April 3, as part of PEC’s “Springtime Sunshine Nature Crafts” class for youth ages 5-12, students will make crafts that feature the sun and learn why the sun is so important. Program runs from 10 a.m. to noon; cost is $5 per child and advance registration is required. Participants should wear good walking shoes and dress for the weather. This event is part of the annual North Carolina Science Festival.

Piedmont Environmental Center is at 1220 Penny Road in High Point. To register for any of PEC’s programs or learn more about them, call 336-883-8531 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/pec.

Personal fitness training

Nicholas “Coach Nick” Obayuwana is partnering with High Point Parks and Recreation to offer individual and group personal training at Southside Recreation Center (401 Taylor Ave., High Point) and Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point). Coach Nick, a High Point native, is a certified personal trainer and founder of VIPA Corporation, a sports-based youth development organization. While his focus has primarily been strength training and conditioning for youth athletes, he is eager to support more adults and seniors on the fitness and wellness journey.