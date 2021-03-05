Spring for the chance to get active with High Point Parks and Recreation

HIGH POINT — March is a month of new beginnings. Flower bulbs are starting to peek through the earth and trees are budding.
Daylight saving time begins March 14 and spring arrives March 21. For High Point Parks and Recreation, it’s also time to announce the return of softball, nature walks and the annual Easter event. These things, as certain the promise of warmer weather, herald a new season and lots of opportunities for you to “Play. Learn. (and) Enjoy.”
Come discover new ways to get more active, spend some time outdoors, learn new skills and enjoy time with friends and family.
Spring adult softball league
Registration for High Point Parks and Recreation’s spring adult softball league (ages 18+) is open through March 13. League play runs March 22-May 27; teams will play a minimum of eight regular season games and advance to a tournament. Divisions include Men’s Monday Division, Coed Tuesday Division, Men’s Wednesday Division and Coed Thursday Division. Cost is $350 per team. Contact Tyler Cole at 336-883-3480 or tyler.cole@highpointnc.gov to register or learn more.
Musical car Bingo
In this twist on traditional Bingo, instead of numbers on your Bingo card, you’ll have song titles and artists, and you play from your vehicle to possibly win a prize. Join the fun from 6 to 8 p.m. March 19, April 16 and May 21 at Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point). Cost is $5 per vehicle. For details, call 336-883-3506.
Story time, crafts for preschoolers
Morehead Recreation Center will again offer a program for caregiver and child (ages 3-5) as they make a craft, listen to story time and have a snack from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, March 8-22. Additional sessions will be offered on April 12, April 26, May 10 and May 24. Cost is $5 per child; register by calling 336-883-3506.
Easter Eggstravaganza
On April 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., enjoy the fun and music from your car at a drive-thru Easter Eggstravaganza.
The Easter Bunny and Parks and Recreation staff will hand out treat bags to children at the High Point Athletic Complex at 2920 School Park Road. Participants are asked to enter from Bellevue Drive. Call 336-883-3469 for details.
Piedmont Environmental Center
Spring brings new sights and sounds as amphibians, wildflowers and birds renew their life cycles. During “Discovering Spring Nature Walks” on March 5, 12, 19 and 26, join Piedmont Environmental Center staff naturalists for a walk on the trails from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Participants need to dress for the weather and bring a water bottle; binoculars are also suggested. Because social distancing cannot be guaranteed, participants are asked to wear a face mask. Open to ages 18+. Register in advance for these free events.
Residents can also hike the trails with a PEC naturalist to observe how nature is affected by light and shadow. On April 3, as part of PEC’s “Springtime Sunshine Nature Crafts” class for youth ages 5-12, students will make crafts that feature the sun and learn why the sun is so important. Program runs from 10 a.m. to noon; cost is $5 per child and advance registration is required. Participants should wear good walking shoes and dress for the weather. This event is part of the annual North Carolina Science Festival.
Piedmont Environmental Center is at 1220 Penny Road in High Point. To register for any of PEC’s programs or learn more about them, call 336-883-8531 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/pec.
Personal fitness training
Nicholas “Coach Nick” Obayuwana is partnering with High Point Parks and Recreation to offer individual and group personal training at Southside Recreation Center (401 Taylor Ave., High Point) and Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point). Coach Nick, a High Point native, is a certified personal trainer and founder of VIPA Corporation, a sports-based youth development organization. While his focus has primarily been strength training and conditioning for youth athletes, he is eager to support more adults and seniors on the fitness and wellness journey.
Southside Recreation Center’s Fitness Center is also open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The facility offers an elliptical machine, treadmill, stationary bike, fitness rope, kettlebells, weights and a Smith Bench press machine. You must register in advance for a one-hour time slot; cost is $2 per visit; $10 monthly passes are also available. For more information, call 336-883-3504.
Disc golf for children
Disc golf is similar to the traditional game of golf but instead of a clubs and a ball, players use a flying disc. Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) will offer a Youth Disc Golf program for ages 7–12 on from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 7-May 26. Junior Disc Golf will be offered for ages 13–17 on Mondays, April 5-May 24. Cost is $15 per participant. Call Oakview at 336-883-3508 to learn more.
Nerf Wars!
On Saturdays, March 6, March 20 and April 10, get outside and play Nerf Wars! Participants ages 13–17 can test their Nerf skills in a Nerf arena at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 per person and you must register in advance; call 336-883-3508.
Pickleball open gym
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) is offering open gym time for this easy-to-learn game from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 8 p.m.Tuesdays for $2 per session.
Princess and The Frog tea party
New date! Bring your little one dressed in a favorite princess character attire for a magical tea party from 3 to 6 p.m. March 13 at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point). While observing safe social distancing, participants (ages 3–9) will enjoy dancing, games, snacks and a craft. If they wish, they can also get their nails done before taking a photo with our visiting princess. Cost is $15 per princess and space is limited; please call 336-883-3407 to register.
Culler Senior Center
Come celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center’s new location at 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point (formerly Oak Hollow Mall). On March 17, wear your green when you come by from 1 to 2 p.m. to pick up a special holiday snack and word game to take home. Quantities are limited and you must pre-register by calling 336-883-3584.
Adults “age 50 and better” can also pre-register to pick up a small basket, bag of supplies and instructions to help create an Easter surprise for a special child in their lives. Quantities are limited; pre-register by calling 336-883-3584. Distribution will be from 2 to 3 p.m. March 25.
The center also offers virtual programs such as chair yoga, stretching, low impact cardio and morning exercise drills. To learn or register, visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr; or call 336-883-8520.
Twilight golf rates
Through April 23, special rates are offered from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Blair Park (1901 South Main St., High Point) and Oak Hollow Golf Courses (3400 North Centennial St., High Point). At Blair Park, cost is $21 with cart and $13 to walk; call 336-883-3496 to book a tee time. At Oak Hollow, cost is $25 with cart and $17 to walk; call 336-883-3260.
Soccer skills and drills
The program at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) helps ages 7–12 sharpen their soccer game by focusing on a different skill each week through drills, challenges and games. Play is non-contact and physically distanced from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 17-April 21. Cost is $20 per participant. Register by calling 336-883-3407.
Paige Moné, marketing coordinator for the City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department, can be reached at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.