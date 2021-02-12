Student artists shine in display at Greensboro's Canterbury School

GREENSBORO — At Canterbury's campus, student art is displayed in the lower school this year for faculty and students to see.

"They have brightened our hallways during these tough days," Lower School art teacher Kelly Rightsell said recently. "Children’s artwork has a way of lifting our spirits."

Canterbury School normally has several art shows a year, but has not been able to during the pandemic, according to Anne Krishnan, the school's marketing and communications manager.

Rightsell said she chose some art to share with the News & Record by students who she felt followed directions and gave their best efforts.

Students created these pieces during their regular art classes at the private school, at 5400 Old Lake Jeanette Road in Greensboro.