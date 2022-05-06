Summer camp options -- from nature to sports -- are available in High Point

HIGH POINT — It’s time to begin planning for summer with a variety of camps for students of all ages.

Day camp programs

Summer day camp programs with availability are based at Allen Jay and Oakview recreation centers for rising first through sixth graders. These programs will be from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 6-Aug. 19. Campers will enjoy arts and crafts, field trips, team sports and more. For rising seventh through ninth graders, the Trailblazers Camp at Deep River Recreation Center provides opportunities to develop leadership skills, a passion for recreation and days filled with arts and crafts, field trips, team sports and more. Cost is $80 per week and $70 per week for siblings; call the recreation center for registration details.

Sports camps

For young sports enthusiasts, Morehead Recreation Center’s Discovery Sports Camp is an opportunity for athletes to learn new skills and sharpen their abilities over the summer. Staff and camp counselors with sports experience will facilitate this program. Session 1 for ages 6-10 runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, June 13-July 1; Session 2 for ages 11-14 takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, July 11-29. Cost is $150 per child; call Morehead at 336-883-3506 to enroll.

Five-day tennis camps will be held June 6- Aug. 12 and include the basic skills of tennis, enabling each player to move to the next level. Emphasis is on point play, proper technique and court movement. Players will learn how to rally and play points against one another through drills, games, endurance and footwork development. To learn more, call the Oak Hollow Tennis Center at 336-883-3493.

Full and half-day PGA Junior Golf Camps will be offered at Oak Hollow Golf Course this summer. The half-day camps for 7-13 year olds include hands-on instruction led by certified PGA professionals and the development of golf skills. Half-day camps are offered weekly, from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, from June 20-Aug. 12. Cost is $275 per week with a $15 non-refundable registration fee.

Full day camps for ages 9-16 are intended for intermediate to advanced junior golfers and focus on skill improvement and course management expertise. Participants are organized into smaller groups based on ability level and age. In the afternoon, campers head to the course for supervised play that emphasizes course management, shot selection and rules. Boys and girls of all athletic abilities are welcome. Full-day camps are offered weekly, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, from June 20-Aug. 12. Cost is $450 per week with a $25 non-refundable registration fee. For details on junior golf camps, call Oak Hollow Golf Course at 336-883-3260.

Nature camps

For youth with a sincere interest in nature and the environment, Piedmont Environmental Center also has multiple options. One-day junior camps include Pond and Lake Camp, Bird Camp, Bug Camp, Rock Camp and Herpetology Camp, which allow kids to explore a variety of interests in a short time. These one-day camps cost $20 per child for PEC members and $25 for non-members. Several additional weeklong Summer Nature Camps are also offered for students ages 8-12, as well as two sessions of a more intensive two-day Herp Camp. Call PEC at 336-883-8531 or visit High Point Parks and Recreation’s website for specific dates, times and costs.

PEC’s Eco Camp is a two-day camp for middle school students, designed to give campers ages 12-15 first-hand experience in wildlife investigation techniques. Campers will use tools associated with measuring and recording wildlife observations and engage in activities that foster an understanding of wildlife and natural resource management. Eco Camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 7-8; cost is $125 per student for PEC members and $150 for non-members. Call PEC at 336-883-8531 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/pec to register or learn more.

Camp Ann

Camp Ann is a longtime summer camp tradition for people with physical and intellectual disabilities, offered June 21-Aug. 5 by High Point Parks and Recreation’s ASPIRE (adaptive sports, programs and inclusive recreation) section. Weekly sessions are offered for different age groups from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and provide arts and crafts, games, socialization and recreation. Call our ASPIRE staff at 336-883-3477 for information.







Opportunities for Youth

Young athletes ages 46 will be introduced to the fundamentals of soccer through a mix of practices and scrimmages in the Little Kickers league, which runs May 13-June 25 on Fridays (5:30 to 6:30 p.m) and Saturdays (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Cost is $30 per player. Teams are created by recreation center. Call the recreation center of your choice for information on how to register. Volunteer coaches are also needed.

Nerf Wars is back! Kids ages 13-17 are invited to put their skills to the test in a real-life Nerf arena from 1 to 3 p.m. June 18 at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point). Cost is $10 per player and advance registration is required; call 336-883-3508.

Tennis helps build character, focus and sportsmanship. the free Let’s Make Some Racquet program at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) for ages 5-12 will be offered June 2-23, Aug. 4-25 and Sept. 1-29 from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Call Oakview at 336-883-3508.

The Bump, Set and Spike Youth Volleyball Clinic for 8 – 12 year olds will focus on skill improvement. It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point). In group and individual settings, each athlete will work on foundational skills of passing, serving, bumping, setting and spiking. Cost is $15; call Allen Jay at 336-883-3509 to register.

On Tuesdays from July 12-Aug. 16, the Junior Scientists program for 8-12 year olds will be offered at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) from 6 to 7 p.m. A great way to keep science skills sharp over the summer, this educational program reinforces learning through hands-on experiences. Participants will enhance problem-solving skills, creativity and critical thinking skills. Cost is $30 per student; call 336-883-3508 to register or learn more.







Piedmont Environmental Center

The annual PEC Wildflower Sale returns May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at 1220 Penny Road in High Point. For 75 cents per seedling, you can beautify your home garden, provide sustenance to pollinators and support Piedmont Environmental Center’s environmental education efforts. Up to two dozen varieties of wildflowers are available, including purple coneflower, milkweed and black-eyed Susan. Call 336-883-8531for information and registration.







Father and Son Sports Day

Dads, grandfathers, father figures — bring your sons and young men to enjoy a day of free basketball, pickleball, bocce, soccer and hockey at Southside Recreation Center (401 Taylor Ave., High Point) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18. Call 336-883-3504 to save your space.







Opportunities for adults

Celebrating its 34th year, entries in the Oak Hollow Open are open to the first 100 teams of amateur golfers ages 16 and older from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 4-5 at Oak Hollow Golf Course (3400 North Centennial St., High Point). Cost is $125 per team; call 336-883-3260 for full details.

The Spring Fest Fishing Tournament on May 14 is from 10 a.m. to noon at Oak Hollow Marina (3431 North Centennial St., High Point) honors cancer patients and survivors. Cost to register is $5 per person; prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught. Call the marina at 336-883-3494 to sign up.

Once a month, women gather at Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) to build friendships and personal knowledge by sharing ideas, experiences, hope and support. This free program, called Women are Made, offers guest speakers and open discussions on a variety of issues over brunch from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The topic on May 21 is self-defense; call Morehead at 336-883-3506 to register in advance.

May is Older Americans Month; this year’s theme is “Age My Way.” Adults ages “50 and better” are invited to participate in Plant and Seed Swap from 10 to 11 a.m. May 17 at the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center (921 Eastchester Drive). Each participant should bring seeds or at least one plant to exchange at this event. Register in advance at 336-883-3584.

The Culler Senior Center offers an array of recreational programs for older adults, including daily exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups, and more. Current opportunities also include programs such as Silver Strong, pickleball, Silver Hoopers, Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, Tech Time, lunch and learn sessions, and stability training. To learn more, stop by the center, visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3584.

Your four-legged family member will learn basic commands and social skills in the next dog obedience class from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, May 10-June 14, at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point). Dogs must be at least 8 weeks old. Participants must bring the pet’s vaccination records, a 6-foot, non-retractable leash, a choke collar and treats. Cost is $50; call 336-883-3508 to register in advance.







National Trails Day

High Point Parks and Recreation invites you to celebrate National Trails Day on June 4 with a series of free guided hikes at Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) for all ages. Call PEC at 336-883-8531 for details.







ASPIRE

ASPIRE, formerly known as special populations, stands for adaptive sports, programs and inclusive recreation. Programs and services are offered to individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities over a range of ages and interests.

Veterans of all ages are invited to kick off the summer season on the water of Oak Hollow Lake, learning basic kayaking skills and important safety tips in a free Kayaking for Veterans program from 9 – 11 a.m. May 14. Contact Timpani Lopp at timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov or 336-883-3483 for more information.

FishAbilities from 10 a.m. to noon May 18 is an opportunity to enjoy time spent fishing with friends. Adaptive fishing equipment and bait will be provided. Advance registration is required to guarantee an event T-shirt; contact Timpani Lopp at timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov or 336-883-3483 for more information.

Through a partnership with the Guilford Regional Tennis Association (GRETA), participants in the new Wheelchair Tennis program will learn the fundamentals of the game as they improve health, reduce stress, build confidence and enjoy opportunities for socialization. To register, contact Susan at 336-777-6540 or susan@gretanc.com. This free program will meet on Tuesdays twice a month in May, June and July from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point).

High Point Parks and Recreation’s ASPIRE programming will also offer High Point Challenger Soccer (for ages 8-30) on Thursdays from May 19-June 23 and Adaptive Kickball (ages 8 and up) on Tuesdays from July 5-Aug. 9. Volunteers will be needed, too. Contact ASPIRE staff fat 336-883-3477 for additional details on participating or volunteering.

Paige Moné is marketing coordinator for the city of High Point Parks and Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.