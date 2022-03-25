Temple Emanuel celebrated Purim with performance of 'For Such a Time as This'

Purim, which began at sundown March 16, is a joyful springtime Jewish holiday celebrated with costume parties, feasts and retelling the story of Jews’ salvation from slaughter by the Persian empire.

In many synagogues during Purim, the shpiel or spoof on the fabled story of Queen Esther saving fellow Jews from villainous Haman is usually comedic and filled with gag lines, music and singing.

Temple Emanuel’s “Not for Purim Players” performed a torqued Megillah (story of Purim and Queen Esther) reading.

From the creatively artistic minds of Karen Dresser and her cast, this year’s shpiel was entitled “For Such A Time as This.” The shpielers worked hard in minimal time — three rehearsals only — and performed to an audience, many of whom were in costume.

Cast members included: Rabbi Andy Koren as King Ahasuerus, Rabbi Libby Fisher as Queen Esther, Debi Rowe as Mordechai, Karen Dresser as Haman, Dana Bederson as Vashti, Brooklyn Flatt as an attendant, and Donavan Block as Hegai, servant to Queen Esther.