The history and tradition behind displays of holiday holly

There are many other greenery items you can find for decorating over the holidays, including fragrant pines, firs and cedars. If you live in the Piedmont, you probably have Juniperus virginiana (Eastern red cedar) regularly popping up in your gardens. This tall evergreen tree has a nice columnar shape and is relatively free of insect and diseases. The pretty blue fruits, often with a whitish bloom, are not for human consumption. Since they grow abundantly, you will not miss a branch or two if you bring cuttings inside.

Christmas fern is a common perennial that usually stays green to the end of the year. It is found at forest edges as well as within deciduous forests, on stream banks and in ravines. It is called Christmas fern because the leathery fronds often remain green through the holiday season, when it is brought in to fill out wreaths and arrangements. I first learned it as Christmas fern with the explanation that the name is from the Santa’s-boot-like shape of the leaflets attached to the stem of the fronds.

Leave greenery that you see on roadsides and in natural areas where they are. Wildlife depends on them for food and shelter, and the rest of us enjoy being able to see them.