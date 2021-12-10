The history and tradition behind displays of holiday holly

Chill airs and wintry winds! my ear
Has grown familiar with your song;
I hear it in the opening year,
I listen, and it cheers me long.
— Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Woods in Winter
GREENSBORO — Winter woods are full of beauty, missed by those who think there is little to see and it is too cold to bother.
Quite the opposite is true, and a December full of indoor activities is a great time to escape for a while and enjoy the gifts of nature.
Among the beauties to be seen are our native hollies, favorites for bringing into our homes over the holidays. American holly (Ilex opaca) is the classic greenery for décor with bright, glossy, evergreen leaves with prickles along the edges and bright red berries.
The simple act of bringing in the greens follows centuries of tradition. From the third century BCE Druids to Romans, Celts, Scots, Irish, Scandinavians, Indians and Native Americans, myths, religion and wishful thinking attached protective properties to many trees and plants, including hollies.
Druids believed that felling a holly brought bad luck but cutting boughs to hang in the house during winter months would provide shelter for woodland spirits who would then protect the household.
Dreading the possibilities of fire and destruction from lightning led many in Nordic, Germanic and Anglo-Saxon areas to turn to their belief that holly was under the influence of Thor, the thunder god. Therefore, they brought bunches of holly into the house or planted it near the home or barn to bring protection from lightning.
Pliny, the first century Roman, also promoted the practice of hanging greens, and the sometimes bawdy Roman celebrants of Saturnalia decorated their homes with holly wreaths to promote fertility.
Several of the many Sacred Groves in the Himalayan regions of India contain holly species. An infusion of holly bark in water was sprinkled on newborn babies to keep them safe from harm.
Native Americans of the Southeast drank a beverage of Yaupon holly to induce purging and hallucinations as a part of purification rituals, a practice traced by archeologists to 1200 BCE.
Although we know holly berries to be toxic, leaves and bark of the plant were once used to treat measles, pneumonia and colds. The berries are harsher on children, causing nausea and vomiting, accounting for many calls to poison control centers. Only Yaupon (Ilex vomitoria) is still considered safe for tea, though it does have a healthy dose of caffeine.
Though medicinal uses haven’t quite worked out, the hard wood of holly, which is almost white, makes it useful for inlay in woodworking. It also stains evenly and was used as a substitute for ebony in household items.
There are 36 native holly species in the United States. North Carolina is home to 14 and the American holly, along with several other species, grows in Guilford, Forsyth and surrounding counties. It is only the female trees that bear fruit, which means you must have a male and a female plant in close proximity in order to produce berries.
Inkberry, dahoon, Japanese holly, yaupon and the winterberries are free of prickles on the leaves, which led to an interesting tradition among women of old who brought greenery into the house. If smooth-leaved hollies were brought in, the woman would be in control of the household for the coming year. If prickly leaved hollies were brought in, the man of the house would prevail. Harmony can be brought by mixing both smooth and prickly leaved hollies.
The hard berries of holly are eaten by songbirds, but not generally consumed in a hurry. The longer the berries remain on the tree, the softer and sweeter they become. It is one of the plants around which birdwatchers can spot birds getting a little tipsy from the fermented berries of late winter and early spring.
Among the showiest hollies, in terms of fruit production, are the common winterberries, Ilex verticillata. As they are deciduous, it is easy to spot them in fall and winter as their leaves drop and expose the profusely produced red berries. Its fruit, which grows right to the branch tip, usually persists into early spring and is a favorite of both birds and squirrels.
There are many other greenery items you can find for decorating over the holidays, including fragrant pines, firs and cedars. If you live in the Piedmont, you probably have Juniperus virginiana (Eastern red cedar) regularly popping up in your gardens. This tall evergreen tree has a nice columnar shape and is relatively free of insect and diseases. The pretty blue fruits, often with a whitish bloom, are not for human consumption. Since they grow abundantly, you will not miss a branch or two if you bring cuttings inside.
Christmas fern is a common perennial that usually stays green to the end of the year. It is found at forest edges as well as within deciduous forests, on stream banks and in ravines. It is called Christmas fern because the leathery fronds often remain green through the holiday season, when it is brought in to fill out wreaths and arrangements. I first learned it as Christmas fern with the explanation that the name is from the Santa’s-boot-like shape of the leaflets attached to the stem of the fronds.
Leave greenery that you see on roadsides and in natural areas where they are. Wildlife depends on them for food and shelter, and the rest of us enjoy being able to see them.
Shrubs and trees in your yard are easy to snip and tuck into a pretty vase with a red ribbon for an attractive display — and you can share the history of customs with your family. If you do not have any in your garden, local nurseries and others will soon be offering branches and sprigs for sale.
Remember, too, that a gift of holly bestows a blessing on the home of the recipient.
Katherine Schlosser is an author, lecturer and naturalist who loves wandering natural areas around the state. Send your comments or questions to kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com or call 336-855-8022.