Tree of remembrance helps share joy with others during holidays

GREENSBORO — A lifeless tree bursts with colorful life, blooming brightly every Christmas season.
For the past dozen years, Lynne Bray Crye, sometimes with the assistance from family and friends, meticulously adorns the usually barren Yoshino Cherry tree.
Situated a few paces from her parents’ graves, the otherwise nondescript tree stands in tribute near the entrance of Westminster Gardens Cemetery, tucked deep in Greensboro’s British Woods neighborhood.
Even though the sparkling constellation of gold, green and red spherical ornaments draw quick attention, for Crye, 71, they are slightly dimmer this year.
Her mother, Lib Bray, died last May from the ravages of pancreatic cancer. Now, she and husband Tom are together under the watchful memorial decorated tree.
“Until last Christmas, mother and I decorated the tree planted in 2007 a year after my father died,” Crye said. “Now, even though the tree is dead, it still stands as a tribute to my parents.”
When Tom Bray died in 2006, the roots of one of the cemetery’s original Pin Oak trees prevented immediate burial on the plots purchased in 1952.
Until the tree was removed, her father “rested” in the nearby mausoleum. After the burial on his birthday, Crye and her mother planted the cherry tree that eventually became a living memorial they dutifully decorated at Christmastime.
This year, family friend Jackie Cheshire assisted in decorating the tree. With Cheshire atop a stepladder, Crye handed her the bright ornaments for affixing on the lower branches of the tree. In previous years, Crye would be atop the stepladder and “mother would hand me the ornaments.”
The annual Bray tree decorating draws attention.
“Each year people would pass by while we were decorating the tree, telling us how much they enjoyed seeing the tree decorated and sharing their own stories of their loved ones buried in this cemetery,” Crye said. “This year’s no different with people coming by and saying that seeing the tree just made them feel good and lifted their spirits.”
Ivan Saul Cutler is a resident of British Woods. His daily walks includes Westminster Gardens Cemetery, where he encountered Lynne Crye and friend Jackie Cheshire decorating the cherry tree.