Volunteers' labor of love enhances Greensboro's Blandwood Mansion gardens

Many years ago, walking along West Washington Street toward downtown from Greensboro College at twilight, we passed a ghostly, deteriorating, deserted house crowded with towering trees and overgrown shrubbery.

It was a cold and uninviting house that instilled a shiver of fear and a fair amount of gossip concerning what might have happened to this large house that appeared to have been a lovely home at some time. Young college students have active imaginations, but that gossip wasn’t too far off base.

Years have passed and as life often does, I find myself in a position, with a number of others, to do something good for that old structure which was reborn a number of years ago. The gossip of youth has been enlightened by research and a long trail of community support and effort to salvage an important piece of history.

Blandwood Mansion, at 447 W. Washington St., has been under the ownership and protection of Preservation Greensboro since 1966. It includes a small garden between the recreated kitchen dependency and the main house. Originally a swept garden, with a simple dirt base, it was a space for growing needed herbs and flowers during the early years of occupation by Gov. John Motley Morehead.

The house that had made the transition from vacant land in the late 1700s passed through the hands of some of Greensboro’s better-known families, including McCuistons, Charles Bland (1795), Thornburgs, the Rev. David Caldwell, Henry Humphrey (1822) and finally into the hands of Morehead (1827), who named the property in recognition of Charles Bland.

Bland built a small two-story farmhouse which Henry Humphrey added to significantly, creating an elegant home. Morehead took renovation to another level, creating a stately mansion with the help of famed architect Alexander Jackson Davis.

Wanting grounds befitting a successful businessman and soon-to-be governor (1841-1845), Morehead hired Andrew Jackson Downing to design a landscape with trees, shrubs and flowers. A Morehead family member occupied the house until it was sold to Keeley Institute in 1897.

Keeley Institute, a facility for the treatment of alcohol and drug addiction, operated until 1961. Guilford College purchased the site and held it until Preservation Greensboro could raise the funds to acquire the property in 1966. It was then restored to serve as a public museum.

In the late 1970s, a decision was made, with the assistance of Chip Callaway, to install brick pathways, fencing and trellis work along with a changing display of plants. The result was a formalized cottage garden, which remains to this day.

At 227 years, Blandwood shows little sign of the difficult times the house experienced. The vision and hard work of Blandwood staff and volunteers are a testament to what a community can accomplish. It stands as the oldest remaining house of Italianate style in the United States and was listed as a National Historic Landmark in 1988.

Last January, Blandwood garden volunteers Rebecca Maust, Barbara Lebeda and Matthew McCarthy made a call to members of the N.C. unit of the Herb Society of America seeking assistance with refreshing the Kitchen Garden. The garden suffered from a common issue — an over-abundance of plants. Over time, plants often reseed and spread, filling in until there are so many that it is difficult to tell where one plant stops and another begins.

Visitors and photographers love the jumble of plants that has a lovely cottage look. But with that look comes problems. Some plants spread aggressively, including tansy, daisies, daylilies, Baptisia, Anemone and rudbeckia. Some were reaching out, encroaching on the walkways. Others are growing so fast that they are crowding out smaller plants. The happy jumble of plants needed taming.

Several goals were set for the garden: first, to “edit” the plants to reduce the jumble and avoid blocking walkways, to use the words of Benjamin Briggs, executive director of Blandwood; and second, to assure that the plant selection included plants available to and used by the Moreheads. A third and more important goal is to recognize, through plant selection and the development of narratives to accompany the plants, the work and efforts of the enslaved people who managed the house and grounds.

Herb Society members Kit Schooley, Katherine Schlosser, Mary Jo Wilson, Gail Fleagle, Doris Doub, Elaine Campbell and Libby Rymer accepted the challenge. The combined group began meeting in January assessing existing plants and considering the addition of new species. With steady work, a plan is in place that keeps the overall structure yet meets the stated goals.

Volunteer time and funds are short, so work in the garden, which begins this month, will take a year or so to complete. It is important to Blandwood to keep the garden open and interesting throughout the transition. Visitors are encouraged to visit often to watch the changes, which will continue with useful, colorful and fragrant plants blooming spring through autumn. Winter interest will include evergreen plants that add structure to the design and contribute to a peaceful place to visit.

At the center of the garden is a circular area with a Vitex (chaste) tree in the middle. It will be surrounded with a border of thyme plants with a ring of Dianthus (pinks), followed by a ring of Salvias next to the tree.

That circle is surrounded by four beds as well as linear beds along the structures and fences. Next to the kitchen dependency will be rosemary, comfrey, lavender, sage, basil, thyme and mint.

Each of the center beds will each have a border wall of germander facing the circle and an array of useful or fragrant plants. Marigolds, Salvia, Agastache, winter savory, betony, phlox, daisies, peonies and bellflowers are among others on the list.

Details on plantings will be available to docents who lead visitors through the gardens. Information on how Hannah Jones and other enslaved workers may have used the plants will be included. At some point printed material may be available for visitors or signage may serve part of that purpose. That, too, will take a little time, though Herb Society members are already working on the research.

What was once a deserted house with a gloomy future is now a star in the history of Greensboro. The garden volunteers continue to work to bring beauty, an appreciation of nature’s bounty and an understanding of the roles played by all of those who have had a connection to the property.

Katherine Schlosser welcomes your comments and questions at 336-855-8022 or kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com.