Winter provides opportunities to taking a liking to lichens

One of the more interesting is a lichen known as Icelandic moss (Cetraria islandica), which first came to my attention in the form of Fjallagrasa Icelandic Schnapps. The lichen is steeped in alcohol that extracts the color and flavor of the lichen. Each bottle contains a sprig of the lichen as proof of its content. Sadly, I have not tasted it myself but have heard from a friend that it is a drink that requires an adjustment of expectations.

Beyond alcohol, this particular lichen has multiple medicinal uses, too. The active compounds in Icelandic moss are immuno-stimulants that can prevent the growth of bacteria and viruses. The mucilaginous compounds aid in soothing throat membranes, relieving coughs.

Unusual in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, but found in both locations on oak trees, Black stone flower (Parmotrema perlatum) is more abundant in the western part of the state. It is used as a savory spice in India and elsewhere and is often dried, ground and added to garam masala spice blends. As found, it has no fragrance. Exposed to the heat of cooking, it releases an earthy, smoky aroma.