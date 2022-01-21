Winter provides opportunities to taking a liking to lichens

For most of us, our garden tools are cleaned and stored, the holidays have passed and we have a little more time to simply enjoy what we find in meadows, forests, fields and even in our own backyards.
Lichens are abundant yet receive little attention from us. Their curious forms and manner of growing can engage our minds with the wonder of things normally passed by without notice.
There are more than 5,000 species of lichen and lichen-dependent fungi in North America, with colors ranging from blues, lavender, yellow, red, orange and gray to many beautiful greens. Color in lichens can depend on whether they are wet or dry, and a major paint company even created a color they call lichen. Perfectly described by Ed Yong in a July 2016 issue of The Atlantic, “They can look like flecks of peeling paint, or coralline branches, or dustings of powder, or lettuce-like fronds, or wriggling worms, or cups that a pixie might drink from.”
Lichens take many forms, among the most often noticed are:
Foliose — mostly flat with leaf-like structures, with each side having a different appearance
Fruticose — may have tiny “branches” and a bushy appearance
Crustose — appear like flat, crusty painted spots on trees, branches, logs, roof or rocks
Lichens have been used by humans for thousands of years, mostly as medicinals but also as foods, beverages, dyes, cosmetics, brewing ingredients and animal fodder. As useful as they have been, our understanding of them has been a long time coming.
Until the late 1800s, lichens were still thought of as plants. A Swiss botanist identified them in 1868 as a fungus and an alga living in a cooperative, mutually beneficial relationship.
Botanists held with the partnership assumption, even though they struggled unsuccessfully to get lichens to grow in the lab. What they were missing was brought to light 150 years later by Tony Spribille, who spent years collecting and studying lichen samples.
What had been missed by generations of lichenologists was a third member in the partnership which Spribille managed to identify. With the right combination of two fungi and an algal species, a lichen would form.
There is much more to learn, but thanks to Spribille the journey continues.
The most frequently noticed are the crustose lichens seen on trees, often looking like someone spray-painted blotches on tree trunks, or left a trail marker. These can vary from shades of gray to greens, blues and yellows. They are attractive to me but lead some to think their tree has been attacked by disease.
No need to panic; these lichens don’t sink their “teeth” through the bark and into the tree. However, there are some lichens that contribute to the breakdown, or weathering, by physical and chemical processes, of the rocks to which they are attached. They send tiny filaments into cracks, introducing swelling organic and inorganic salts. The result is the eventual breakdown of rock into the mix of ingredients that make up our soil.
Eye-catching lichens include red-tipped British Soldiers lichen, Pixie Cup lichen, and Reindeer moss, which is actually a lichen that is stiff and light green when dry — and bright green and soft when wet. All are frequently encountered around our area.
Of particular interest to some are the useful aspects of these frequently overlooked species. Found growing in moist, shady places, they also thrive in hot, dry lands. Though widely spread across the globe, growing on cold mountaintops to hot deserts on rocks, trees, fallen logs, fertile soil or dry crust, each species has specific nutrient, air, water, light and substrate requirements.
They vary widely in usability too, from serving as alerts for the presence of air pollution to providing survival food. Rock tripe, most often seen as green to tan to black leafy-looking masses on boulders, might be the last thing you would consider putting into your mouth, but it turns out that for thousands of years they have saved people from starvation. After boiling and draining several times, they can be made into a soup, admittedly barely palatable.
One of the more interesting is a lichen known as Icelandic moss (Cetraria islandica), which first came to my attention in the form of Fjallagrasa Icelandic Schnapps. The lichen is steeped in alcohol that extracts the color and flavor of the lichen. Each bottle contains a sprig of the lichen as proof of its content. Sadly, I have not tasted it myself but have heard from a friend that it is a drink that requires an adjustment of expectations.
Beyond alcohol, this particular lichen has multiple medicinal uses, too. The active compounds in Icelandic moss are immuno-stimulants that can prevent the growth of bacteria and viruses. The mucilaginous compounds aid in soothing throat membranes, relieving coughs.
Unusual in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, but found in both locations on oak trees, Black stone flower (Parmotrema perlatum) is more abundant in the western part of the state. It is used as a savory spice in India and elsewhere and is often dried, ground and added to garam masala spice blends. As found, it has no fragrance. Exposed to the heat of cooking, it releases an earthy, smoky aroma.
Scandinavian countries were long known to use Icelandic moss in making breads and soups. They dried the moss, re-constituted it, then dried it again and ground it to mix into flour. Due to the polysaccharides, the lichen added structure as well as flavor. Many other cultures used it as an addition to flour for breadmaking. Used far less now, over the years it was an important source of nutrients for many people.
Unlikely as it sounds, some lichens are fragrant and some act as a fixative in the preparation of cosmetics and perfumes. Oakmoss lichen, used in perfumery, is found on oak trees as well as a few other deciduous trees and pines. Fleet Plummer carries a hand lotion that features oakmoss.
If you took high school science, you are familiar with litmus strips. Those strips are made from litmus, which is obtained from a couple of species of lichens: Roccella tinctoria and Lasallia pustulata.
Winter may be upon us, but there is still plenty to see and study right under our noses in the garden, yard and out walking on trails. Look down, look up, look closely — you will be amazed at how many lichens you see. Future ventures into the forest will hold considerably more interest for you.
Katherine Schlosser is a naturalist, author and lecturer who specializes in herbs, native herbs and plant and habitat conservation. She has been sharing stories of the natural world with readers since 2007. She welcomes questions or comments to 336-855-8022 or kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com.