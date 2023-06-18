Rockingham County’s Hunting and Wildlife Advisory Committee is hosting a Youth Outdoors Day on June 24 for children in the rising fourth through 10th grades.

Children may float the Dan River for free.

The check-in time is at 10 a.m. at Madison River Park, 642 Lindsey Bridge Road in Madison.

Lunch is at 11 a.m. and the tubing begins at noon.

The day ends at 3 p.m. at the 704 River Access—South Water Street in Madison (take a right onto Water Street by MadTown Tubing).

Registration is required; visit tinyurl.com/2m35f3kw.

For information, contact Susan Washburn at 336-342-8102 or swashburn@co.rockingham.nc.us.