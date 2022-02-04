Complicated and controversial, former Deputy Chief James Hinson dies at 54

GREENSBORO — James Hinson, once the city's highest ranking Black police officer who hoped to one day be chief, died this week from an undisclosed illness.
He was one of the city's most recognizable cops. He was also among the most controversial to climb the ranks of the Greensboro Police Department.
The 54-year-old former Police Officer of the Year sued the department, the police chief and another top officer in 2008 for racial discrimination.
The coverage of Hinson's claims that then-chief David Wray and former Deputy Police Chief Randall Brady engaged in a "pattern of malicious and willful acts" with the goal of ruining the officer's career because of his race riveted the community.
People still talk about the infamous "black book" that Hinson alleged bolstered his case. The book included photos of Black police officers in the department. Hinson was not in the book, but said it was indicative of the atmosphere under which minority officers worked.
In a 2005 interview with the News & Record after he was suspended, Hinson said that officers in the covert Special Intelligence Section had long sought to connect him to Elton Turnbull, a major cocaine dealer later sentenced to prison. A few years earlier, Hinson and a former wife had sold Turnbull one of their rental properties.
"That one incident was how this whole thing started," said Hinson, who would discover a tracking device under the rear bumper of his police-issued Crown Victoria before being suspended by Wray. "I met (Turnbull) twice, and I didn't know he was a drug dealer. I thought he had a landscaping business."
Wray denied the allegations in the lawsuit, but resigned under pressure in 2006. The lawsuit was one of a number of legal actions against the city alleging racial and gender discrimination during Wray's administration.
Hinson, who was raising two teenage children by his first marriage at the time, said investigators appeared suspicious that he could afford to live near the upscale Lake Jeanette neighborhood and drive a luxury car on his $64,000 police salary.
Hinson said he operated a cleaning business on the side, worked as off-duty security at a supermarket two nights per week and collected additional income from rental property.
"A dirty cop I am not," he insisted at the time. "I'm furious. I've worked hard to establish my reputation."
While patrolling Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on foot as a younger officer in the 1990s, Hinson got his earliest lessons in community policing by working with the late Dorothy Brown and Nettie Coad — activists who helped clean up the area. He organized a youth basketball tournament, the Asheboro Square Blast street festival, vigils in memory of homicide victims and programs to combat crime against the elderly.
Along the way, he was promoted to corporal one October and to sergeant two months later.
Hinson returned to active duty with the police department after the 2005 suspension and in 2014 settled his lawsuit for $25,000.
Hinson was expected to apply for chief after Wayne Scott announced he planned to retire in January 2019.
But that didn't happen.
That same year, Hinson unexpectedly retired after he was found to be one of the owners of a group home for at-risk children where an employee was arrested for sex-related charges against teenage residents. While Hinson was not the subject of a criminal investigation, there were questions as to how he handled the allegations of sexual assault.
Before he retired, Hinson spoke of a moment of pride in wearing a badge.
Hinson recalled getting a call from patrol officers about a spontaneous protest in 2018 that was shutting down Market Street, one of the city's main arteries.
"I said, 'We are going to allow them to be heard,'" Hinson recalled. "We could have gone in and started arresting everybody. We operated with patience.
"Many walked away feeling very different about the police."
