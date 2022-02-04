Complicated and controversial, former Deputy Chief James Hinson dies at 54

Along the way, he was promoted to corporal one October and to sergeant two months later.

Hinson returned to active duty with the police department after the 2005 suspension and in 2014 settled his lawsuit for $25,000.

Hinson was expected to apply for chief after Wayne Scott announced he planned to retire in January 2019.

But that didn't happen.

That same year, Hinson unexpectedly retired after he was found to be one of the owners of a group home for at-risk children where an employee was arrested for sex-related charges against teenage residents. While Hinson was not the subject of a criminal investigation, there were questions as to how he handled the allegations of sexual assault.

Before he retired, Hinson spoke of a moment of pride in wearing a badge.

Hinson recalled getting a call from patrol officers about a spontaneous protest in 2018 that was shutting down Market Street, one of the city's main arteries.

"I said, 'We are going to allow them to be heard,'" Hinson recalled. "We could have gone in and started arresting everybody. We operated with patience.

"Many walked away feeling very different about the police."

