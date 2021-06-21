The Ghostlight Concert Series is returning to the Carolina Theatre, with four summer shows added to the live concert schedule.
Ghostlights are an old theater tradition in which the stage is lit when there are no performers, keeping the spirit of the theater alive. For many months in 2020, the Carolina’s ghostlight was burning bright, ready for live entertainment to return to the stage.
The theater is at 310 S. Greene St. The Ghostlight Concert Series at the Carolina Theatre is presented with support from ArtsGreensboro.
8 p.m. June 26: Abigail Dowd album release, with opener Earleine. Dowd, with a full band, will be performing her new album “Beautiful Day.” Since her 2017 debut album, Dowd has become known throughout the Triad for her soulful voice and classical guitar style combined with the edgy bass of Jason Duff. Live together for the first time, they are joined by Joe MacPhail on keyboards, Austin McCall on percussion, Alex McKinney on Dobro and pedal steel guitar and Scott Sawyer on electric guitar. Tickets are $15 in advance; $18 at the door. Taxes and fees included. The box office will open at 7:30 p.m.
8 p.m. July 2: Jasme’ Kelly: A tribute to Nina Simone and Freedom, with opener Mysti Mayhem. Recall the legacy of North Carolina’s own Nina Simone and her influence on music, activism and culture as told by songstress-songwriter Jasme’ Kelly, also known as Lady Jasme’. This show will be a combination of songs by Simone, new classics from Lady Jasme’, and audio from interviews with Simone’s family. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Taxes and fees included. The box office will open at 7:30 p.m.
Theater COVID-19 guidelines:
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to downtown Greensboro, here are the current COVID-19 guidelines in place to keep guests, performers and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- Audience members will be asked to wear masks in the lobby and when moving throughout the theater. (Concessions can be enjoyed once seated in the auditorium.)
- The theater’s concession stand is open, with some small temporary changes.
- Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theater lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theater staff.
- All theater restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- Paperless e-tickets are also now in use for all events.
- The theater’s in-person Box Office remains closed by the ongoing pandemic.
For specific event or ticketing questions, email boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.