The Ghostlight Concert Series is returning to the Carolina Theatre, with four summer shows added to the live concert schedule.

Ghostlights are an old theater tradition in which the stage is lit when there are no performers, keeping the spirit of the theater alive. For many months in 2020, the Carolina’s ghostlight was burning bright, ready for live entertainment to return to the stage.

The theater is at 310 S. Greene St.

8 p.m. June 26: Abigail Dowd album release, with opener Earleine. Dowd, with a full band, will be performing her new album “Beautiful Day.” Since her 2017 debut album, Dowd has become known throughout the Triad for her soulful voice and classical guitar style combined with the edgy bass of Jason Duff. Live together for the first time, they are joined by Joe MacPhail on keyboards, Austin McCall on percussion, Alex McKinney on Dobro and pedal steel guitar and Scott Sawyer on electric guitar. Tickets are $15 in advance; $18 at the door. Taxes and fees included. The box office will open at 7:30 p.m.