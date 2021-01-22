Cone cancellation

Greensboro – Cone Health will reschedule COVID-19 vaccinations for 10,400 people after the state unexpectedly said it will not supply first-dose vaccine next week to Cone Health. People with appointments through Monday, Jan. 25, will receive their vaccinations as planned. These are vaccinations scheduled to be given by Cone Health at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Those whose vaccination appointments are rescheduled will be placed at the top of the Cone Health vaccination waiting list and notified when their appointments can be fulfilled. “We are deeply disappointed that we are forced to delay these essential vaccinations,” says Cone Health CEO Terry Akin. “In order to maintain an aggressive vaccination strategy, we need predictability and regular vaccine shipments from the state as originally promised. I am very unhappy that the state appears to keep changing the rules for vaccination allocation.”