Cone Health at 'critical place' as it cares for record number of coronavirus patients

Cone Health has previously said limiting certain procedures may be an option to free up more beds, but the health system has not announced such a step.

But available beds isn't the only issue facing Cone Health administrators.

"We are having staff get COVID when they are out in the community," said Cagle, noting that some employees have needed to use their personal leave to care for sick family members.

To boost staffing, the health system is arranging to have traveling nurses begin working sooner than expected, Cagle said. It's also important to find nurses who specialize in certain areas, which can add to staffing challenges.

To help protect staff from COVID-19, Cone Health has provided vaccinations to nearly 5,000 employees as of Wednesday, spokesman Doug Allred said.

A grim reminder about how much the health system is being burdened: a refrigerated tractor-trailer, stationed at Moses Cone Hospital, was necessary to acquire this week as the morgue there began to fill.

Some of the deceased were COVID-19 patients, others were not, Cagle said.