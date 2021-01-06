Cone Health at 'critical place' as it cares for record number of coronavirus patients

GREENSBORO — Cone Health is at a "critical place" as it cares for a record-high 279 coronavirus patients in its hospitals, the health system's chief operating officer said Wednesday.
Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said the increasing number of people coming to emergency rooms is resulting in longer wait times as the health system juggles staffing issues, the testing of incoming patients for COVID-19 and ensuring rooms are thoroughly sterilized.
"We can take care of you in the emergency room, but you may have to stay in the ER longer than you would like," Cagle said. "We're working to open beds."
Cone Health's struggles underscore the severity and scope of North Carolina's fight against the coronavirus, as cases and deaths continue to mount and other hospital systems across the state, particularly in Charlotte, are already stretched to capacity.
State health officials are especially fearful that the worst is yet to come following a holiday season that saw many North Carolina residents flooding airports to travel despite warnings about the consequences.
Cone Health's surge in COVID-19 patients comes as North Carolina had a record-setting 3,893 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
Across its network of hospitals in Greensboro, Reidsville and Burlington, Cone Health has 810 beds, but can increase that to 924 if necessary, Cagle said.
Cone Health has previously said limiting certain procedures may be an option to free up more beds, but the health system has not announced such a step.
But available beds isn't the only issue facing Cone Health administrators.
"We are having staff get COVID when they are out in the community," said Cagle, noting that some employees have needed to use their personal leave to care for sick family members.
To boost staffing, the health system is arranging to have traveling nurses begin working sooner than expected, Cagle said. It's also important to find nurses who specialize in certain areas, which can add to staffing challenges.
To help protect staff from COVID-19, Cone Health has provided vaccinations to nearly 5,000 employees as of Wednesday, spokesman Doug Allred said.
A grim reminder about how much the health system is being burdened: a refrigerated tractor-trailer, stationed at Moses Cone Hospital, was necessary to acquire this week as the morgue there began to fill.
Some of the deceased were COVID-19 patients, others were not, Cagle said.
"We are at the point of being overwhelmed if community behavior doesn't change," Cagle said. "Stay home if you can. But if you have to be out of your home, please wear a mask.