Confederate memorial highlights deep-seated divisions in Alamance County

"I think North Carolina joining the Confederacy was their way of showing Black people are less than White people," said Brett Rapbaum, an Alamance County resident. "I think there is a lot to be prideful about to be from the South. There is Southern hospitality and we have great barbecue, but there are some things that we should be reckoning with and not hold on to."

David Freeman, a resident of Pittsboro, believes that the county's Confederate support isn't as grassroots as many believe. He said that ever since his community got rid of their Confederate monument, Confederate supporters looked to Graham in an effort to continue their cause.

"They kept fighting but [the Confederate statue removal] took some of the wind out of their sails," Freeman said. "So the (Confederate supporters) who used to come to Pittsboro all of the time, they come here now."

State Rep. Ricky Hurtado, who attended Thursday's memorial in the hopes of being a peace-keeping presence, said there is a bit of irony in the Confederate stance.