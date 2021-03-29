Confederate monument honoring former North Carolina governor will be destroyed

"I realized that it was more than just some big thing in the middle of downtown to tell your friends to meet up with you at," Victoria Estes told the city council. "I realized that it was a monument to pain and suffering."

The monument was named after Vance, a Buncombe County native born in 1830 to a family that owned enslaved people, according to DocSouth at the UNC University Library.

Vance became a Confederate officer and was first elected North Carolina governor during the Civil War. He served as a U.S. senator from 1879 until he died in 1894.

Vance believed in white supremacy, according to historians. He strayed away from the Republican party and supported the Conservatives at a time when officials said the Ku Klux Klan resorted to murder to influence state elections.

"The Klan's violence, supported by the Conservative party, intensified in advance of the 1870 election," N.C. Historic Sites said. "Vance capitalized on the tension created by the Klan in the mountain region to help the Conservatives sweep the western counties."

The lone vote cast against the Vance Monument demolition came from Sandra Kilgore, who argued that efforts would be "futile" unless the community also works on healing.

"This is symbolic," Dee Williams, a Black resident, said during the city council's public comment period. "It means absolutely nothing. So what we would want is the opportunity to work with folks on economic development opportunities, real tangible opportunities."