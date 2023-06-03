April 1, 1928 May 30, 2023

Dorothy Jean Hall Conrad, 95, of Greensboro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at River Landing at Sandy Ridge. Dorothy was born April 1, 1928 in Davidson County to the late William "Sam" Hall and Mittie Daniels Hall. She was of the Baptist faith and a member at Rich Fork Baptist Church. She was employed at Old Dominion Freight Line. She loved to play canasta and line dance. She found great joy in reading and traveling. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood "Mack" Conrad in 1997; two brothers, Richard Hall and Johnny Hall; one nephew, Danny Hall.

Surviving is her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Mary Ann Conrad; three nephews, Mark Black, Phillip Conrad, David Conrad; nieces Theresa Hall, Teresa Yurkovich and Shay Hall. Great nephews are Cameron Black, Jonas Hall, and Dawson Conrad. Great nieces are Stephanie Barker, Lauren Rogers, Emily Robbins, Taylor Conrad, Lindsey Conrad, Ashlyn Conrad and Jessa Conrad. Great-great nephews are Luke Barker and Austin Robbins. Great-great nieces are Hailey Barker, Madeline Black, Alayna Rogers, and Eleanor Robbins.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Collier Hall officiating. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home. A crypt side service will be held Monday, June 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to Rich Fork Baptist Church, 3993 Old US Hwy 29, Thomasville, NC 27360.