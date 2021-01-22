Consultants: Racism exists in Winston-Salem fire department

“We do realize that we have work to do, and so, moving forward, we will start conducting training in the department in February,” Dequenne said. “We'll be doing train-the-trainer sessions so that we can continue that work, not only in the department and after the consultants leave, but eventually city-wide.”

The report found that both Black and white firefighters believe there is racism or discrimination in the department, while noting that some don't hold that view. It pins racial and cultural tensions in part on “the geographical demographics” of the employees, suggesting that Winston-Salem firefighters who live in rural areas outside the city aren't used to interacting with Black people.

As for the chief, a white man, the consultants said none of the more than 100 people interviewed in group sessions expressed a concern that he's racist.

Problems noted by the employees included discipline — they said the severity of penalties depends on the race of the person being reprimanded. Tensions also are driven by social media posts, which some perceived as First Amendment rights and others saw as racist. One female firefighter, for her part, said she had experienced gender discrimination.

The consulting firm called on the city to design and implement a plan encompassing diversity, equity and inclusion for all its employees. It said the fire department should increase awareness of diversity through employee engagement, and hold forums to hear community concerns. Officials also should strengthen the city's social media policy, the consultants said.