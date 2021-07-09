Contenders from the Triad for the Major League Baseball Draft's early rounds

Aaron Fitt’s take: “Brett Kerry is a classic example of a guy who could always pitch, even as a freshman at South Carolina when he had kind of pedestrian stuff, but he gradually got better year over year. … This year the couple times I saw him it was 92 to 94 (mph on the fastball), he might have touched 95, but it’s become really legit stuff. He’s got a cutter and a slider and can miss bats with both. He’s got some feel for a changeup. He’s got a legitimate four-pitch mix and really knows how to locate. … He was an All-American for us. Scouts love the makeup. I love the makeup. He’s just an amazing kid. … You don’t bet against kids like that. … He could be a fourth- to sixth-round guy.”