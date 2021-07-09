Contenders from the Triad for the Major League Baseball Draft's early rounds

Here’s a quick look at two other area players, besides Kernersville's Connor Norby and Reagan High School senior pitcher Josh Hartle, who could be selected in the MLB draft, with thoughts from D1Baseball.com co-editor and national writer Aaron Fitt on each:
BRETT KERRY
South Carolina, junior, 22 (Wesleyan/Clemmons)
RHP, 6-feet, 210 pounds
2021: 5-1, 4 SV, 2.15 ERA, 54⅓ IP, 84 K, 10 BB
Career: 11-2, 12 SV, 2.54 ERA, 127⅔ IP, 167 K, 26 BB
Aaron Fitt’s take: “Brett Kerry is a classic example of a guy who could always pitch, even as a freshman at South Carolina when he had kind of pedestrian stuff, but he gradually got better year over year. … This year the couple times I saw him it was 92 to 94 (mph on the fastball), he might have touched 95, but it’s become really legit stuff. He’s got a cutter and a slider and can miss bats with both. He’s got some feel for a changeup. He’s got a legitimate four-pitch mix and really knows how to locate. … He was an All-American for us. Scouts love the makeup. I love the makeup. He’s just an amazing kid. … You don’t bet against kids like that. … He could be a fourth- to sixth-round guy.”
RYAN CUSICK, junior, 21 (Wake Forest/Sudbury, Mass.)
RHP, 6-feet-6, 235 pounds
2021: 3-5, 4.24 ERA, 108 K, 32 BB, 70 IP
Career: 10-10, 5.01 ERA, 158 IP, 206 K, 79 BB
Aaron Fitt’s take: “Huge arm, one of the biggest arms in this draft. You’ll see him touch (100 mph on his fastball) on the right day. It’s a high-spin fastball, too. It plays up in the zone and has 2,500 to 2,600 rpms, which is elite. His command is still a work in progress. The breaking ball is improved from where it was a year or two ago, but it needs to be more consistent. There’s still room to tighten it up a little bit. … The fastball and the body, those are the things you can’t teach. Those are the things that make him a premium prospect.”
