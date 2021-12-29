Cooked dressing updates a salad

One simple update to a wintry seasonal salad is to cook the dressing, which slightly softens sturdy bitter greens while adding bold flavor.

In this recipe from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we pair bitter greens with a rich, warm dressing. The inspiration was the French bistro staple salade frisée au lardons, typically made with bitter frisée lettuce, a poached egg and meaty chunks of salt pork.

For our take, we cook pancetta and shallots with Dijon mustard, olive oil and sherry vinegar for a bright yet comforting dressing to drizzle onto the greens just before serving. Any combination of bitter greens, such as frisée, endive, radicchio, escarole or arugula, works well in this recipe. The greens are best served at room temperature so the dressing doesn’t congeal on contact.

Toasted walnuts offer an aromatic crunch that complements curls of nutty Parmesan cheese. To toast the nuts, we spread them evenly on a rimmed baking sheet and bake at 350°F until lightly browned and fragrant, 5 to 7 minutes. A sharp Y-shaped vegetable peeler is the perfect tool for shaving the cheese