Cooper: Mask mandate in schools could go back to 'normal' soon

CONCORD — Gov. Roy Cooper said on Tuesday that he expects to issue a new recommendation for masks in schools soon.
“I want our schools to go back in the fall as normal as possible,” he said at a vaccination site in Cabarrus County on Tuesday.
Last week, updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended wearing facial coverings in schools for individuals who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That means people who are fully vaccinated wouldn't need to wear masks in schools.
North Carolina guidelines still require masks in schools, but that could change. Cooper said his staff is reviewing the new CDC guidelines and will be making recommendations for schools. But he said he doesn’t have a timeline for issuing that new guideline.
State health officials are working with the State Board of Education and talking with educators about students returning in the fall.
Some North Carolina school districts are already tackling the mask issue instead of waiting for the state to act. For instance, the Rowan-Salisbury school board voted this week to make face coverings optional — despite the state mandate.
Previously, the CDC guidance made no distinction over mask-wearing between vaccinated or unvaccinated people in school settings. The new language, however, removed the recommended precautionary measures for vaccinated individuals.
Cooper cited the prior CDC language to justify universal face covering at all K-12 public and private schools, while the mandate was lifted in most other settings as vaccination rates increased.
Cooper said Tuesday the state is still making progress in COVID-19 vaccinations — but it’s slowed. In Cabarrus County, where Cooper stopped Tuesday afternoon, 42% of residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot.
He urged all North Carolinians to get inoculated as soon as possible, especially as cases of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 have increased.
“Vaccines are our way out of this,” Cooper said. “When you look at the fact that we have a delta variant, more than 99% of the people who are getting sick or dying now are not vaccinated. Almost every single death is preventable.”
Under the Rowan-Salisbury school board's plan, students and staff are not required to show vaccination cards and can choose whether to wear masks at schools.
The motion was made by board member Travis Allen, who cited vaccine availability and families freedom of choice for making the change. Allen said he hoped the district would become a “trendsetter” and “give courage” to other school boards to make masks optional.
Allen said he was willing to risk facing criminal misdemeanor charges for defying the mask mandate in order to take a stand.