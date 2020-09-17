Cooper Faces Test on Voter ID

RALEIGH — I have repeatedly criticized Roy Cooper’s troubling efforts to amass power in the governor’s office at the expense of other elected state leaders, local governments, and private citizens.

I have related the history of Cooper’s conflict with the General Assembly. I have conceded that state lawmakers struck first by encroaching on his powers shortly after his election in 2016 but that Cooper has gone far beyond trying to restore the separation of powers and now seeks gubernatorial supremacy.

I have argued that the governor’s tactics — including budgetary brinksmanship, constant litigation, and brazen violations of the rule of law — have served North Carolina poorly both in the short run and by setting a bad precedent for future governors.

What I have done too little of, I think, is describe the extreme rationale for many of Cooper’s decisions. The governor and his aides simply deny that the current state legislature possesses the lawful authority to check his power in the first place. Because its members were elected within House and Senate districts subsequently found to be illegal gerrymanders, the General Assembly is an “illegitimate legislature,” Cooper’s attorneys argued in a brief they filed last year in favor of litigation to strike down two newly added provisions to the North Carolina constitution that cap the income-tax rate and institute a photo-ID requirement for voting.

I certainly agree that gerrymandering is abhorrent and violates basic principles of representative government. I have advanced that position consistently since the early 1990s — since the days when then-state senator Roy Cooper helped to gerrymander legislative seats to keep Democrats in control of the General Assembly.