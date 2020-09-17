Cooper: N.C. elementary schools may offer full in-person classes

RALEIGH — North Carolina elementary school students will soon be allowed to return to class, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday.
The decision on whether to return to full in-person instruction will be left up to individual school districts. Those choosing to go forward with the Plan A reopening option starting on Oct. 5 won't be limited in the number of students who can be inside a classroom. They would, however, be required to screen kids for coronavirus symptoms, make sure they wear face coverings and offer remote options for parents concerned about their children bringing the virus back home.
The Democratic governor and Mandy Cohen, the state's secretary of health, did not outline a timeline for when they'd consider letting middle schools and high schools transition to daily classroom instruction.
When classes began last month, most K-12 public school students were on Plan C, which provided remote learning. Others adopted the Plan B model providing for a mix of online and in-person instruction.
Cooper said the state's improved coronavirus numbers and the lower likelihood of infection and transmission among younger people fueled his decision to let elementary schools reopen to more students.
“Districts will have the ability to select a plan based on their unique situation,” Cooper said. “We're able to open this option because most North Carolinians have doubled down on our safety and prevention measures and stabilized our numbers. The science of lower viral spread among children also backs up this decision.”
But Republicans calling for a blanket reopening of all K-12 schools accuse Cooper of letting politics drive his decision.
“We continue to hear that these decisions are being made based on ‘science.’ What is the science that says it’s safe for fifth-graders to be in school full-time, but it’s not safe for sixth-graders?” said Phil Berger, the Republican Senate leader from Eden, in a statement.
Cooper's GOP gubernatorial challenger, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, said in a news conference on Wednesday that he would reopen the schools without any requirements for teachers or students to wear masks. Instead, he wants individual districts to determine the health and safety protocols for their community.
Cooper called Forest's comments “irresponsible" and noted it conflicts with overwhelming scientific evidence of the benefits of mask wearing.
Cooper has still been criticized by Republicans for being too cautious and inconsistent in his approach to reopening. His current executive order prevents bars from reopening, while simultaneously allowing President Donald Trump to utilize a First Amendment exemption to hold large political rallies.
Cooper's order mandates the wearing of masks statewide and limits gatherings to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
Cohen, who has long said the Cooper administration is making data-based decisions, stressed the need to prioritize younger children in the K-12 reopening plan.
North Carolina has reported only four fatalities among those younger than 25, out of 3,180 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
“Younger children are less likely to become infected, have symptoms, experience severe disease and spread the virus to others,” Cohen said. “The science also shows that in-person learning is so important for the development of all children, especially for younger children.”