Cooper: N.C. is 'ready' to have all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday he's optimistic that all adults in the state will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, the deadline set by President Joe Biden last week.
"North Carolina will be ready to meet this challenge," Cooper said at a news conference.
Wednesday was yet another landmark day in the fight against the pandemic as the state made the vaccine available to more North Carolinians. Called Group 4, they're people who have medical conditions that make them susceptible to the coronavirus and those who live in close settings. The rest of Group 4, which includes essential employees not already vaccinated, is scheduled to start on April 7.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, said the state is projected to see an increase in its weekly supply of vaccines due to the new entry of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Cohen said this would increase overall weekly shipments of the vaccine from about 240,000 to 350,000 doses, which would put the state on track to meet Biden's goal.
As of Wednesday, more than 1.3 million state residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That's 12.9% of the population and 16.5% of the adult population in North Carolina.
The state has been offering vaccines since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were first approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration in mid-December.
As more North Carolinians will become eligible for the vaccine over the next several weeks, Cooper said it is important to reach out to those who are concerned the vaccine is not safe. Doing so will help reach herd immunity.
"We still know that there's a lot of hesitancy out there across the board," Cooper said. "We're going to be working extraordinarily hard to convince people that this is important to do."
The news conference came as the state passed a year under a state of emergency and the governor has issued a slew of executive orders that put limitations on where people go and the size of gatherings. Those restrictions haven't gone over well with owners of restaurants and bars — businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.
While those places have been allowed to reopen, it's been with limitations on the number of patrons.
Cooper said his administration expects to ease more restrictions next week, but would not identify which mandates.
The Democratic governor stopped short of saying there is a vaccination benchmark connected to reopening, but that it is a factor.
"The more people we get vaccinated the better we're going to be," he said.