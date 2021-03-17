Cooper: N.C. is 'ready' to have all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

As more North Carolinians will become eligible for the vaccine over the next several weeks, Cooper said it is important to reach out to those who are concerned the vaccine is not safe. Doing so will help reach herd immunity.

"We still know that there's a lot of hesitancy out there across the board," Cooper said. "We're going to be working extraordinarily hard to convince people that this is important to do."

The news conference came as the state passed a year under a state of emergency and the governor has issued a slew of executive orders that put limitations on where people go and the size of gatherings. Those restrictions haven't gone over well with owners of restaurants and bars — businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

While those places have been allowed to reopen, it's been with limitations on the number of patrons.

Cooper said his administration expects to ease more restrictions next week, but would not identify which mandates.

The Democratic governor stopped short of saying there is a vaccination benchmark connected to reopening, but that it is a factor.

"The more people we get vaccinated the better we're going to be," he said.