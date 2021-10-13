Cooper on Robinson: 'He does not speak for North Carolina'

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson “does not speak for North Carolina,” a reference to comments that Robinson made about sex education in public schools that critics say plainly disparaged LGBTQ people.

Robinson, a Greensboro Republican who is a possible future candidate for higher office, has taken heat since late last week after a video of a church appearance in June surfaced in which he said "there’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”

Many Democrats called on Robinson to resign. He refused to apologize during a Tuesday news conference, saying his comments were critical of reading materials found in some public schools. Robinson said he supported people's right to live anyway they choose, and that he could separate his religious views about sexuality from his elected position.

Cooper's office put out a statement last week criticizing Robinson's comments. At a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday — his first in-person event attended by the news media since — Cooper was asked whether Robinson should resign.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}