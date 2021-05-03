Cooper pardons man who had murder convictions vacated

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has granted a pardon of innocence to a man imprisoned for two decades before his two murder convictions were vacated more than four years ago by a trial judge.

The pardon means Darryl Anthony Howard, who is now 58, can apply to the North Carolina Industrial Commission for compensation of up to $750,000 for his wrongful convictions.

“It is important to continue our efforts to reform the justice system and to acknowledge wrongful convictions,” Cooper said in a news release.

The governor's office said this pardon of innocence was Cooper's sixth since taking office in early 2017.

Howard was convicted in Durham County court in 1995 for the 1991 deaths of 29-year-old Doris Washington and her 13-year-old daughter, Nishonda. He was serving an 80-year prison sentence for convictions on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.