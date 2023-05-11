GIBSONVILLE — Among his concerns about Senate Bill 20, Gov. Roy Cooper believes the legislation’s restrictions on abortion — limits he calls “dangerous” — will carry an economic fallout as companies deciding whether to locate in the state consider the needs of their workforce.

Cooper, who held a panel discussion Thursday morning, said he plans to veto the legislation Saturday. The visit to Gibsonville follows an appearance in Wilmington on Wednesday in his efforts to persuade at least one Republican to sustain the veto.

“Companies care about their workforce,” Cooper said Thursday, noting he feels certain the new restrictions within Senate Bill 20 will negatively affect the state’s economic development because of the many “obstacles” it creates for patients and providers.

Abortion providers say the headline-grabbing 12-week cutoff distracts from dozens more provisions packed into the 47-page bill that make it much more restrictive than meets the eye. They pointed to new hurdles requiring women to make an in-person visit to a medical professional at least 72 hours before the procedure. Under current law, the three-day waiting period can be initiated over the phone.

That waiting period, Cooper said, is longer than the time it took Republicans to file, debate and pass the bill.

“This is a bill that is trying to shut off access” to services and care for which a number of barriers already exist, Dr. Jonas Swartz, an obstetrician and gynecologist with Duke Health, told Cooper during Thursday’s discussion.

Dr. April Miller, an an obstetrician and gynecologist with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said she is especially concerned about the impact on minority women and their access to essential health care.

“Frankly, this bill scares me,” Miller told Cooper.

With her 10-year-old daughter seated beside her, Adrienne Spinner of Whitsett told Cooper during the panel discussion that she’s “terrified” about the ramifications the new legislation could have on the ability to access needed care.

“It makes me angry to know politicians are making decisions that should be between a woman and her doctor,” Spinner said Thursday.

Spinner said she hoped her representative, Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, who lives in Whitsett, would reconsider his position on the legislation.

Hardister responded Thursday afternoon in an email to the News & Record:

“This is a deeply personal topic and I respect opinions on both sides of the discussion. That said, the legislation under consideration is not extreme. It is a reasonable approach to protecting life while providing exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother.”

The bill provides women and health care professionals with the ability to make medical decisions when the health of the mother is in question, and these decisions are not limited at any stage of the pregnancy, Hardister said.

“This addresses the concerns that many people have raised about medical treatment in pregnancies that may involve a complication,” he said.

“The bill limits abortion after the first trimester, which is not a radical policy, especially with the establishment of exceptions and clarity on medical considerations for the mother. It is similar to the laws in many European countries,” Hardister said. “While opinions on the subject vary, many people support some form of limitation on abortions. I will continue to listen and respect opinions on all sides of the discussion as we move forward.”

Starting July 1, the bill would also place limits on new exceptions, capping abortions at 20 weeks in cases of rape or incest and 24 weeks for “life-limiting” fetal anomalies, including certain physical or genetic disorders that can be diagnosed prenatally. An existing exception for when the life of the pregnant woman is in danger would remain.

Lauren Martin spoke Thursday about her painful experience about learning at 18 weeks during her pregnancy that her baby was not developing normally. She urged lawmakers to ensure difficult decisions and questions can remain between patients and their providers.

“It’s hard enough when you have a child who is not going to live,” Martin said.

New facility requirements would also require a “massive investment” for most providers to continue operating clinics in the state, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic CEO Jenny Black told reporters Wednesday. Some of the organization’s abortion centers, which Black said have been havens for North Carolinians and patients traveling from more restrictive states, will never meet the new standards, she said.

— Information from the Associated Press supplemented this report.