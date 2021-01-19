'We're almost there': Cooper, Cohen tour mass vaccination site in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina has vaccinated 450,000 people against COVID-19 as the state ramps up its vaccination efforts, according to the state’s top health official.
The comments by Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, came as she and Gov. Roy Cooper toured one of the few mass vaccination sites in operation.
Cohen said state officials want to use up all the doses from the federal government as quickly as possible.
North Carolina has lagged far behind other states in its vaccination rate. Cooper told reporters his administration’s top priority is to get people vaccinated “as quickly and as equitably as we possibly can.”
Cooper said that “one of the reasons ... North Carolina was a little slower than other states, (is) because the decision was made to give every single county doses the first time. And when you do that, to be equitable, there are going to be some who do not respond as well.”
The governor said that since the state opened up vaccination criteria to people ages 65 and older, it has been easy to get them vaccinated in a lot of communities, but very difficult in others.
“So we want to be making sure that communities of color and underserved communities and others know about this vaccine, and that they can also be part of this process,” Cooper said.
Cohen said they want to have access points all across the state, but that supplies are still limited.
According to state heath officials, 344,456 people have received a first dose of a vaccine in North Carolina and 60,073 have received a second and final dose.
On Tuesday, Cooper and Cohen toured the vaccination clinic and talked with health care workers, pharmacists and patients. The center vaccinated patients by appointment only.
As patients entered the building, they were given a new mask and hand sanitizer before moving into socially-distant lines marked by circle stickers on the floor. The lines moved relatively quickly through the waiting area, then into another room to receive the vaccine. People then waited in another room to make sure they didn’t have any allergic reaction and to make their follow up appointment.
Throughout the tour, which included the pharmacy, Cooper thanked workers, chatted with patients and told them “we’re almost there.” In the pharmacy, he told those preparing the vaccine to “think about how many lives you’ve saved.”
After changing eligibility criteria twice and following the changes at the federal level, the current North Carolina residents being vaccinated are frontline health care workers, people 75 and older, and where counties are ready, people 65 and older.
After the UNC Friday Center opened last week as a mass vaccination site, appointments quickly filled. Among those vaccinated on Tuesday was Sherry Holmes, 79, of Durham.
Holmes said the state’s vaccine rollout was “a little confusing” in the beginning, but described the process at the UNC Friday Center as “smooth as silk. It’s just been so professional and perfectly organized, very easy. We feel pretty confident about the experience, the vaccine, and are hopeful.”