Cooper visits Duke Hospital to observe COVID-19 vaccinations

As Freeman received her shot, Cooper thanked them for their work.

Meanwhile, the state also is expecting the Moderna vaccine to arrive this week. That vaccine received the FDA’s emergency use authorization Friday. North Carolina’s first batch is expected to be 175,900 doses, health officials said.

Around half of the Moderna vaccinations will go to nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The other half will go to hospitals and local health departments.

Cohen said on Monday morning she had received reports that local health departments were beginning to receive their shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

“We know the vaccine is going to arrive over the next number of days, but it’s exciting to see us able to get vaccines to even more places in our state,” Cohen said.

Monday afternoon, the Durham County Department of Public Health confirmed it had received a shipment of 3,200 Moderna vaccines.

According to the state’s vaccination plan, healthcare workers and first responders who work directly with COVID-19 patients are slated to receive the vaccination first. Next will come residents at nursing homes, long-term care facilities and other congregate living settings.