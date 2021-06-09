Cooper White, Northeast Guilford High

So, as we get ready to set out for college, the military or our jobs, we cannot leave here today without thanking the people sitting in seats all around us — our parents. They have provided us with a foundation to spread our wings and fly.

Did we drive them crazy at times? Yes.

Did we miss a few curfews? Yes.

Did we give them attitude when they were trying to teach us a lesson? Yes.

But that does not change the love and appreciation we have for them.

If you are a parent of a graduate today, sit back and know you have done a good job. We did not always make it easy for you, but know we love you and thank you.

My parents have supported every dream I have ever had, and I hope I have made them proud. That support got me to this podium today. I thank you for believing in me more than I believed in myself at times.

All of our parents helped us along the way, and we cannot thank you enough for all that you have sacrificed and given to us.

Many, many years down the road, when it is time for us to take care of you all, I pledge we will show you that same kind of unconditional love.