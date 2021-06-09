Cooper White, Northeast Guilford High

We made it, guys!
It may look a little different than what we expected growing up.
Masks may cover up our smiles, but none of that can take away our accomplishments on this day. I had the honor to attend Madison Elementary, Northeast Middle, Northeast High and complete dual enrollment classes at GTCC.
My parents both teach at Madison Elementary and even taught some of you in kindergarten or during PE class. I know we all are making our past teachers and families proud today.
I am sure some parents are sitting here crying tears of joy knowing we have made it while others are eagerly packing our bags to send us off to college or to our chosen career. Either way, we have history, and all these people helped along our paths.
What does Northeast Guilford mean to us? It is the building we grew up in and experienced lots of firsts. We saw first loves, first heartbreaks, first cars or trucks, first Friday night home games, first time you really struggled in a class and realized Mom or Dad could not help you or bail you out.
We experienced winning and losing seasons on the sport fields, but we learned valuable life lessons that will guide us along our way.
Unfortunately, the entire world was rocked by a global pandemic this past year.
I will never forget leaving an away baseball game at Western Alamance on March 13, 2020. Who would believe that the world would go into lockdown, and we would not return to our school building for over a year?
This only happens in the movies, right? Wrong.
We would lose the last part of our junior year as we knew it and transition to online learning, which I think we all can agree was not ideal. I want to let you know that if we NEVER log into a Microsoft Teams Meeting again, that would be just fine with me.
COVID took some really important milestones from us — sport seasons, proms, homecomings and much more, but we have shown the resilience of the “Mighty Rams.”
We learned to navigate a new high school experience that no other graduating class is likely to experience.
Our teachers have been telling us to put away our phones and tablets for years, but now you can’t attend class without them. We have dealt with temperature checks, daily health questionnaires, social distancing, and so much more, but we are still one family. We still applied for college, got jobs and are sitting here today.
If we learned nothing through this pandemic, we learned that Northeast has a building, but that building in not our “school.” Our school is made up of the many men and women who make that building come to life each day.
So, as we get ready to set out for college, the military or our jobs, we cannot leave here today without thanking the people sitting in seats all around us — our parents. They have provided us with a foundation to spread our wings and fly.
Did we drive them crazy at times? Yes.
Did we miss a few curfews? Yes.
Did we give them attitude when they were trying to teach us a lesson? Yes.
But that does not change the love and appreciation we have for them.
If you are a parent of a graduate today, sit back and know you have done a good job. We did not always make it easy for you, but know we love you and thank you.
My parents have supported every dream I have ever had, and I hope I have made them proud. That support got me to this podium today. I thank you for believing in me more than I believed in myself at times.
All of our parents helped us along the way, and we cannot thank you enough for all that you have sacrificed and given to us.
Many, many years down the road, when it is time for us to take care of you all, I pledge we will show you that same kind of unconditional love.
Rams Class of 2021, we are graduating today and starting a new chapter in our lives. Friendships made will last forever, and life lessons we have learned will keep us on a path to succeed.