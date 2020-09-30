Cooper: With things 'mostly stable,' North Carolina can move to Phase 3

The governor earlier this month announced individual districts can choose to move to daily in-person classes for elementary school students starting on Monday. But in Wednesday's news conference, Cooper did not provide a timetable for when the same opportunity would be afforded to students between the sixth and 12th grades.

“Don't have a timeline on it, but just know that it remains a priority for us,” Cooper said.

North Carolina's transition to Phase 3 begins at 5 p.m. Friday with restrictions on certain businesses. Bars, which have not been allowed to reopen in the state since the start of the pandemic, will only be allowed to resume operations outdoors at either 30% capacity or 100 patrons, whichever is less.

Bars without a stated fire capacity, though, can only have seven guests for every 1000 square feet (93 square meters) of the location's total square footage.

“We recognize that outdoor capacity is not always a thing that someone is zoned for, so, yes, we sort of have a proxy for what does about 30% of a space look like,” Cohen said. “That's how we came up with the 7-per-1,000-foot guidance that you see in the executive order today.”

Cooper said the 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption will remain in place.