COREY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crime Stoppers pays rewards for new information that leads to an arrest.
Also, a reader writes about her experience with online dating scammers.
Grimsley’s football team has won the school’s first state championship since 1960, when it was known as Greensboro Senior High, scoring a 28-8…
Don't fill up gas tank unless you need to, experts urge. Panic buying or hoarding gas will make things worse.
Colonial Pipeline announced it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack on Friday and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline over the weekend. It expects to "substantially" restore operations by the end of the week.
Tyrell Cohen, brother of NFL player and N.C. A&T grad Tarik Cohen, found dead at power substation in Wake County
Tyrell Cohen apparently died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment at an electrical substation, sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said.
The extra days would allow for more tutoring of students and more training for teachers.
GREENSBORO — A Gibsonville man faces charges in a crash Friday night that killed a motorcyclist.
I talk regularly over the phone with a few friends I grew up with in Elizabeth City.
Meanwhile, state officials declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at three other sites in Guilford County.
Chantel Sonja Camack, 25, of Greensboro was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.