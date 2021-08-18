Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia Department of Health official: 'Bulk of population will be exposed to delta variant' in next few months
Vaccination rates are improving as public responds to surge of new cases.
Guilford County Detention Officer charged after engaging in sexual act with an inmate, sheriff's office says
The charge against Barry J. Ferrell stems from a single incident that took place at the Greensboro jail in July of this year, according to the sheriff's office.
The $2 ticket was purchased at the Sungate Mini Mart on Reidsville Road in Winston-Salem, lottery officials said.
Audience voting advanced the trio 1aChord on Wednesday night's show. It became the first of the seven to advance among 12 acts. "You have an amazing talent," judge Simon Cowell said during Wednesday's telecast, after the trio was selected to move on.
After Aug. 26, there will be "no excuses" for violating the mandate, a top official said. Those in violation will be fined — heavily — and repeatedly if necessary.
Jacquan Ontarious Little of Clemmons was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and carrying a concealed gun.
- Updated
Guilford County is under a flash flood warning until 9:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The area has received 1 to 3 inches of rain, forecasters said. A flood advisory remains in effect until 8:30 p.m.
The so-called Gerald Hege bill requires any candidate for sheriff to disclose all felony convictions, including expunged convictions, when filing to run for office.
Kennedy submitted a resignation letter by email to Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who read it during Tuesday's virtual meeting without comment.
The number of hospitalizations statewide has gone up every day since July 9 after being as low as 373 as recently as July 3.