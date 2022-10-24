 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The A1 Sunday story, "They're bridge builders," incorrectly identified 2014 NCCJ Citation Award winners Leonard and Tobee Kaplan in the cutline of a photo. 

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

