Counterpoint: ‘What a waste it is to lose one’s mind:’ VP trap snares Harris

“There is the old story about the mother who had two sons,” Humphrey said. “One went to sea, and the other became vice president, and neither was ever heard from again.”

While Harris has not — yet — been quoted as directing a jibe at herself, some of her top aides in the West Wing of the White House have displayed similar gallows humor. They’ve passed around a story in The Onion, a satirical news outlet, with the headline: “White House Urges Kamala Harris to Sit Down at Computer in Case Emails Come Through.”

Some of the nation’s most powerful pols have become vice president, among them a number who had themselves sought the presidency. Yet the post has inevitably been the graveyard for their political ambitions.

Perhaps the most telling statistic about the position’s inherent impotence is this: Among the 49 people who have served as VP, from Adams to Harris, only five have been elected president.

Ten others, from Tyler and Fillmore to LBJ and Gerald Ford, have become president following assassination, natural death or political scandal. Lincoln and JFK are the most famous presidents to have been felled by a killer’s bullet while Nixon is the most notorious for having been forced from office by the Watergate scandal.