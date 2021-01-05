 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cluster declared over at Oak Ridge child care center
COVID-19 cluster declared over at Oak Ridge child care center

OAK RIDGE — The Oak Ridge Weekday School at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church has had two staff members and three children test positive for COVID-19, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report does not say when those positive results occurred or when they were originally reported at the local level.

State officials have stressed such reports, which are released late Tuesday and Friday afternoons, are preliminary and subject to change as more information is gathered.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

