COVID-19 isn't spreading on NC college campuses now like it did last fall

A student or employee who has COVID-19 could be asymptomatic for several days and spread the virus without knowing, Barzin said. Now, with this testing program, they can catch those individuals earlier, go into dorms to test other students quickly, deliver test results within 24 hours and get students isolated and quarantined.

"So that's the difference, I think, in being able to control the vast spread of this," Barzin said.

Students, faculty and the Chapel Hill community have been concerned about this spring, particularly after reports of large parties and 1,000 students rushing Franklin Street when UNC men's basketball beat Duke.

There was a slight increase in cases at the end of January, with about 30 new daily cases for a few days, but that's gone down to an average of 6 new daily cases in February. There was no spike in cases in the two weeks following the Franklin Street rush or since in-person classes began.

Barzin said normally they would expect to see "peaks or valleys" within a week or two after an event. But, the constant testing means students may have been tested two or three times in the time leading up to that point and there isn't a big window for them to spread it unknowingly.

N.C. State