COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive as Greensboro facility deals with outbreak
COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive as Greensboro facility deals with outbreak

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 cases began appearing at Spring Arbor of Greensboro in late November after months of keeping the contagious disease away, executive director Sharon Vroom said Friday.

On Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued a report that showed 23 staff members and 36 residents at Spring Arbor had tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as the deaths of three residents.

Vroom said she was aware of only two residents who died from COVID-19 complications.

Spring Arbor, a senior living community in northern Greensboro, hasn't had a resident test positive in two weeks, Vroom said. Many residents who tested positive late last year were asymptomatic, she added.

"We have followed all of the safety protocols, and we are excited to be getting vaccine (on Saturday) to administer for residents and staff," Vroom said during a telephone interview. "There is some light at the end of the tunnel."

Friday's report also showed that four staff members at the Guilford County jail tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Danny Rogers told reporters that 26 inmates tested positive and officials were quickly working to contain the outbreak.

Data included in NCDHHS' twice-weekly report — issued late Tuesday and Friday afternoons — is preliminary and subject to change. Cases listed in the reports do not necessarily represent active cases.

