COVID cases are rising as NC high school students take required in-person state exams

Based on the current federal guidance, the State Board of Education tentatively agreed last week to ask for federal waivers to not hold schools accountable if large numbers of students opt out of the exams this year. But the board will not ask for a waiver from giving the tests, pointing to how the information can help determine how students are doing during the pandemic.

State board members say they're being responsive by letting school districts delay the fall exams until June 30. In those cases, students would get a grade of "incomplete" until the exam is taken.

"I think everyone is acknowledging in the pandemic that there's virtually no perfect answer, but there are answers here in terms of trying to move forward," state board vice chairman Alan Duncan said at last week's meeting.

"It's just not as clear as everybody would like to have it. But we can move forward and do it in a respectful way in the interests of all people the best we possibly can."

Lobbying to reduce 20% requirement

The state board made no decision last week on changing the requirement that the exams count for at least 20% of the final grade. State officials say the 20% requirement has historically made high school students take the exams more seriously.