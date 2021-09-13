COVID made it harder to mourn the dead. A Raleigh cemetery offers a place to remember.

RALEIGH — They came to remember or to pay respects, or to find a small moment of peace in the shade of the four crepe myrtles near the entrance of Oakwood Cemetery on the edge of downtown Raleigh. They came to say goodbye, again, because there'd never been a proper farewell in the first place.

The virus took Cecelia Schneider's father this past Thanksgiving. Carson Branan had been in the hospital, alone, "with nobody there," Schneider said, because that's how many people spent their final days with COVID-19 — dying alone.

"So when I saw that this was happening," Schneider said. "I thought, 'Well, it's something.'"

This was Sunday at Oakwood, near the iron gates at the entrance of the cemetery, and it was a day of remembrance for families affected by the virus. It was in what the people running the cemetery have named the Grove of Remembrance, where four crepe myrtles stand side-by-side in a grassy field, where ribbons tied to those crepe myrtles danced softly in the breeze of Sunday afternoon.

Each of the ribbons, some blue and others red or green or pink or another color, carried a name of someone lost, with a message. They were not all people who died of the virus, but most of them had died during the pandemic, and died when their loved ones could not mourn the way they would have in a more ordinary time.