STONEVILLE — Little did April Cox know as a college intern 13 years ago that she would one day take the leading role at Rockingham County Partnership for Children.
But on Monday, she did just that, settling into her office as RCPC’s new executive director.
The Stoneville native and graduate of McMichael High School, Cox would continue her work with the children’s advocacy organization as a full-time staffer after completing her post-graduate studies.
Cox will step out of a programatic role in early education services. But she is not expected to make significant changes in her new position, which will give her a wider view of all of the agency’s programs, she said.
“We have a dynamic team that is really passionate and dedicated to the mission of our agency. My goal is not to come in and rock the boat — it really is to uplift the work that is really happening, and help motivate and inspire our team to keep it going,” Cox said.
Cox replaces outgoing RCPC executive director Heather Adams, who made the announcement this week.
The Partnership will tackle a wide range of children’s issues in the large rural county of 91,000 as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, including hunger, healthcare access and the interruption of conventional school.
Uncertainty still clouds education, and lack of internet and technology in the county’s most remote areas threaten virtual learning.
Families coping with job loss face hunger and lack of necessities, like diapers, Cox said.
Access to healthcare, particularly prenatal care for young mothers, is also a chief issue, she said. Childcare providers have also faced extreme challenges, shouldering hefty new expenses for sanitation requirements and a decline in enrollment.
To solve problems, RCPC has been in regular contact with Rockingham County families, providing services and connecting them to community partner agencies that can assist them, Cox said.
Some partners, like local churches, are hosting diaper drives for families in need. Others have provided daycare for the children of essential workers during the pandemic.
More than ever, the Partnership is emphasizing collaboration and innovation, Cox said.
Cox joined the Partnership in 2007 after graduating from UNCG and interning at the organization as a student. She received her master’s in educational leadership, advocacy & policy from UNC Wilmington.
Cox is a member of the Rockingham County Racial Equity Learning Community, the Rockingham County Schools mental health advisory committee, and the school health advisory committee. She is a youth mentor with the Barry L. Joyce Cancer Center, a previous member of the board of directors of the Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, and a 2012 graduate of Leadership Rockingham.
The decision that Cox should step in to lead during this critical juncture came with strong support when the RCPC’s board of directors unanimously approved Cox’s appointment at their July 16 meeting.
“When the committee met to review the applicants interviewed, it was apparent that Mrs. Cox’s extensive early childhood background, knowledge of Rockingham County and experience with the Partnership made her the top candidate,” incoming board chair Jacky Miller said in a press release.
Cox lives in Stoneville with her husband, Todd. When she isn’t working, Cox enjoys spending time with her nine nieces and nephews.
