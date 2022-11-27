 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early-morning collision on West Gate City Boulevard kills one, injures two others

GREENSBORO — One woman is dead following an overnight collision between two cars on Sunday, according to police.

The tragedy happened around 1:50 a.m. on West Gate City Boulevard. A 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo of Mount Airy was leaving a Cook Out restaurant when a 2022 Dodge Challenger plowed into her door.

Portillo, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in her car was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Challenger — Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe, 39, of Richmond County — was also transported for medical treatment.

The extent of their injuries isn't known.

It's also unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

