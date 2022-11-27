 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crash

  • 0

GREENSBORO, NC (November 27, 2022) – On Sunday 11/27/2022 at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of West Gate City Blvd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. A 2015 Nissan Altima was being operated by Ms. Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, Mount Airy, NC, who was pulling out of the Cook Out located at 3804 W. Gate City Blvd onto W. Gate City Blvd. A 2022 Dodge Challenger was being operated by Mr. Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe, 39, Hoffman, NC, who was traveling west bound on W. Gate City Blvd. Mr. Ellerbe’s Dodge Challenger struck the drivers side of Ms. Portillo’s Nissan Altima.

Ms. Portillo was pronounced dead at the scene and her passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Mr. Ellerbe was also transported the hospital for treatment.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Quick Take: Grimsley 40, Cornelius Hough 37 (3 OT)

Quick Take: Grimsley 40, Cornelius Hough 37 (3 OT)

Top-seeded Grimsley makes a goal-line stand to set the stage for Jackson Henry’s game-winning field goal in the third overtime as the Whirlies beat No. 5 Cornelius Hough 40-37 in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football playoffs.

Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets — some last month

Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets — some last month

The 20-year-old behind the wheel of a parade float truck that killed a young girl at the Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday faced more than a dozen traffic infraction and vehicle equipment violations in Virginia since 2021 — some as recent as last month. Landen Christopher Glass was driving one of the two trucks towing CC & Co. Dance Complex floats along the parade route when spectators say he ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert