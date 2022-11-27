GREENSBORO, NC (November 27, 2022) – On Sunday 11/27/2022 at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of West Gate City Blvd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. A 2015 Nissan Altima was being operated by Ms. Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, Mount Airy, NC, who was pulling out of the Cook Out located at 3804 W. Gate City Blvd onto W. Gate City Blvd. A 2022 Dodge Challenger was being operated by Mr. Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe, 39, Hoffman, NC, who was traveling west bound on W. Gate City Blvd. Mr. Ellerbe’s Dodge Challenger struck the drivers side of Ms. Portillo’s Nissan Altima.