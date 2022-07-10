BROWNS SUMMIT — At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, the State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that occurred on NC 61 near Turner Smith Road in Guilford County.

Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville, N.C., was traveling north on NC 61 in a 2012 Dodge Charger. Richard Norman Murrell, 58, of Reidsville, N.C., was traveling south on NC 61 in a 1994 Jeep Cherokee. Lattero lost control of his vehicle and traveled left of center, striking Murrell in the southbound lane of NC 61.

Alexio Lattero suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro. A teenage passenger in the front seat of Lattero’s vehicle, 15, of Kernersville, N.C., and a rear seat passenger, Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville, N.C., were trapped inside the vehicle when it caught fire. Both passengers died on scene.

A front seat passenger in the Jeep Cherokee, Tonya Renae Murrell (Richard Murrell’s wife), 50, of Reidsville, N. C. suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Richard Norman Murrell died on scene.

Richard Norman Murrell was a fireman with the Greensboro Fire Department and assigned to Station 5 on Westover Terrace in Greensboro.

The State Highway Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit was notified and is working with troopers to determine the cause of the crash.

Lattero was charged with three (3) counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, exceeding a safe speed and driving left of center.

NC 61, near Turner Smith Road, is currently still closed while troopers continue their investigation.