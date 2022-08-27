Cruising thoughts

A few weeks ago I shared with a friend that my family was going on a cruise, our first ever.

"I went on two when I was working, through my job, it was interesting," she replied. "I would not pay to go myself," she added.

My family of four usually just gets a condo at North Myrtle Beach for a week each summer. We sleep late, spend a little time at the beach and the pool, then we go out to dinner and maybe go shopping and see a show or movie. We bring lots of library books and salty snacks.

It's a quiet, lowkey vacation.

But our girls are 17 and 20 and seem to need more entertainment.

So this year we headed to Charleston, S.C., and hopped on Carnival's Sunshine boat.

We all had to have negative COVID-19 tests a few days before we could embark so there was a bit of apprehension, would we all be negative and applying sunscreen or sitting at home on our vacation?

Luckily, we all tested negative. I did not see any cruise guests wearing masks, but most of the Carnival staff wore them. As many of the staff were from other countries - they joked that Broken English was the only common language that they shared - they were hard to understand at times and often had to repeat themselves.

All the rumors about the food are mostly true, the food was generally excellent. Some of the entrees during the formal dining dinners were OK, the lasagna was terribly dry for example, but the appetizers and desserts were always outstanding and often different from what we would have at home, think Baked Alaska and mango soup. My husband was a huge fan of the burritos while I ate more than my share of the cheeseburgers. I am not really a cake person, but the cakes they offered each afternoon were delicious.

We enjoyed the shows and the ease of just wandering in and out, no planning, driving, parking, navigating traffic. My 17-year-old daughter enjoyed watching movies in the evening under the stars.

We had an excursion scheduled for our day in the Bahamas, something like swimming with dolphins or mermaids, but it was raining, lightning flashing in the morning sky. There was confusion, we asked multiple people but never really understood if our excursion was canceled. We were able to take a bus tour of the Bahamas instead which culminated in a visit to a rum factory and the opportunity to buy as much rum as we wanted. Boat officials would of course confiscate the adult beverage until it was time for us to go home.

Another day was spent at Half Moon Cay, the small island owned by Carnival. My 20 year old daughter and I enjoyed a bike tour and then went to get into the water which was all we could do - the chairs on the beach were all taken and the floats which could be rented for $20, were all rented out.

The cruise was fun, I hope to go again. But there was the sense of being nickled and dimed, the two pools were small and crowded, the three hot tubs were generally crowded, loud contemporary music was in the background, the lines to the buffets and the bars could be long and Carnival, like everyone else, seemed to be dealing with some staff shortages. Someone is always on hand to take your photo.