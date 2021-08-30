Daily COVID cases spiking at UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State a week into fall semester

CHAPEL HILL — Daily COVID-19 cases are spiking at both UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University, just over a week after students returned to campus for in-person classes.

Officials from both universities have said that the virus is not spreading in classrooms.

At UNC-CH, new daily student cases have quadrupled since the first day of classes last week. Fifty cases were reported last week. That's nearly triple the amount of new cases reported the previous day.

About 250 students have tested positive since Aug. 1, and the majority of those tested on campus are asymptomatic. The positivity rate for campus testing is currently 2.26%. That accounts for about 75% of the cases reported.

"While we know we cannot eliminate COVID cases given the level of community spread in North Carolina and the Triangle, we planned and prepared for this and are employing enhanced testing protocols to help to limit the spread," Campus Health Executive Director Ken Pittman said in an emailed statement.

The university is not requiring vaccines, but 88% of UNC-CH students and 82% of employees have reported they are vaccinated as of Aug. 26.