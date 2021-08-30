Daily COVID cases spiking at UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State a week into fall semester

CHAPEL HILL — Daily COVID-19 cases are spiking at both UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University, just over a week after students returned to campus for in-person classes.
Officials from both universities have said that the virus is not spreading in classrooms.
At UNC-CH, new daily student cases have quadrupled since the first day of classes last week. Fifty cases were reported last week. That's nearly triple the amount of new cases reported the previous day.
About 250 students have tested positive since Aug. 1, and the majority of those tested on campus are asymptomatic. The positivity rate for campus testing is currently 2.26%. That accounts for about 75% of the cases reported.
"While we know we cannot eliminate COVID cases given the level of community spread in North Carolina and the Triangle, we planned and prepared for this and are employing enhanced testing protocols to help to limit the spread," Campus Health Executive Director Ken Pittman said in an emailed statement.
The university is not requiring vaccines, but 88% of UNC-CH students and 82% of employees have reported they are vaccinated as of Aug. 26.
UNC-CH Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz has said they expect to have positive cases on campus, including among those who are fully vaccinated. However, UNC-CH and other UNC System schools plan to maintain in-person operations with masks required on campus and frequent testing.
At N.C. State, 44 students tested positive last Tuesday and another 21 new cases were reported Wednesday. There was a slight bump in daily cases when students first moved in. This second spike comes about a week after classes started.
About 240 students and 60 employees have tested positive since Aug. 1. The positivity rate for campus testing is less than 1%, and accounts for about half of the cases reported.
More than 500 students are isolating or quarantining off campus. About 40 are isolating or quarantining on campus.
It's unclear whether the positive cases are mostly among those who are unvaccinated because the data isn't readily available, Hartman said.
"With more testing, there will be more positives," said Fred Hartman, a university spokesman. "The goal is to have extensive testing in place so we can quickly identify cases, take appropriate measures and reduce the spread."