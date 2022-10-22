Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The complex features four buildings housing 42 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units.
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
Also, is it true that the U.S. Mint will stop the production of pennies soon?
Officers responded about 10:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a gun being fired at 1200 Lincoln St., which is the high school, and found one person seriously injured, police said in a news release.
The Landings of Rockingham will host its grand opening celebration from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. The senior living community features affordable…
Here are the best horror movies, according to critics.
Murphy's 2010, billed as the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Winston-Salem, now has one staffer as it hangs on through lean times.
The ACC's decision to move its headquarters, driven by ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips with unanimous approval by the conference’s board of directors, is the latest disheartening contribution to what is increasingly becoming a “Big Brother, little brother” relationship between Charlotte and the Triad.
Officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to Moses Cone Hospital, where someone had dropped off the gunshot victim.
Police said the shooting happened off Wendover Avenue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.