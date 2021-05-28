DAKOTA
Greensboro physician and pain management practice to pay $500,000 to resolve health care fraud allegations
Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, owner of HEAG Pain Management Center, is accused of billing Medicare and Medicaid for unnecessary diagnostic testing.
The victim's vehicle struck another car, a light pole and a tree before coming to rest, Greensboro police said.
Browns Summit man charged with murder in roadway shootings that left 2 motorcyclists dead and one wounded along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville
In a 911 recording released Tuesday, the caller describes finding a motorcyclist along the highway who said she had been shot.
Just seven miles north of downtown is a hilly wetland area known as the Richardson-Taylor Preserve many residents probably don't know exists.
- 10 min to read
From serving up coffee from a mobile cart and creating luxury picnic getaways to making jewelry and growing plants, some local entrepreneurs started or changed course with their ventures during the pandemic.
Tanesha McCray's fitness has been called into question after it was revealed that when her 5-month-old was taken, she was left alone in the car.
A Wake Forest careers expert says many employers — especially in the finance, education, technology and health care fields — are hiring once again after scaling back in 2020.
N.C. Department of Transportation crews are in the stretch run of a project launched three years ago to remake the interchange. Work on the project is three-quarters completed and may be finished late this fall, weather permitting, DOT Public Relations Officer Aaron Moody said.
There were 680 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals.
Two motorcyclists dead, one wounded by gunshots fired from pickup along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office was trying to notify families of the victims Monday night and did not release their names.